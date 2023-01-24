Dani Alves hires new lawyer who has previously appeared for Messi and Neymar ahead of his sexual assault trial: Reports

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has enlisted the help of renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell, who has represented Lionel Messi and Neymar in the past. Alves wants Martell to represent him in a case of sexual assault at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, according to La Vanguardia (via Nacio Digital).

With the assistance of his current lawyer Miraida Puente Wilson, Martell, the founder of the esteemed Martell Abogados law firm, will be providing his legal expertise in the case.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @LaVanguardia Dani Alves was seen extremely depressed on his first night in prison. He barely ate nor spoke, but was respectful to the staff. He did not recall anyone's phone number from memory, so he did not make a call. Dani Alves was seen extremely depressed on his first night in prison. He barely ate nor spoke, but was respectful to the staff. He did not recall anyone's phone number from memory, so he did not make a call.— @LaVanguardia https://t.co/S04dTUyAnD

Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell is known for his expertise in media cases. He has previously defended the Pujol family, Lionel Messi, and Barcelona, in a trial for the Neymar case. In addition, Martell has represented several high-profile defendants, including a Barcelona ex-president, as well as the former mayor of Sabadell Manuel Bustos in the Mercuri case.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Official: Mexican club Pumas have terminated Dani Alves' contract with immediate effect. Official: Mexican club Pumas have terminated Dani Alves' contract with immediate effect. https://t.co/jKgBgZ5vUF

It is believed that the shift in strategy is due to the legal prowess of Cristóbal Martell in securing advantageous judicial and out-of-court settlements for his clients. With Martell's impressive clientele including fellow footballers like Messi, Alves will hope the lawyer can help his case.

Dani Alves in jail without bail as he hires Messi's former lawyer

Recently, former Barcelona player Dani Alves has been in the news due to his detention and incarceration on charges of rape and assault. This allegedly occurred at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30th.

Judge Concepción Cantón, the presiding magistrate of court 15 in Catalonia, has decreed that Alves should be kept in prison without bail, according to Nacio Digital.

The 39-year-old winger, who formerly played with Messi at Barcelona, is reportedly confronted with a hefty amount of proof against him. It is believed that the footage from the nightclub's surveillance cameras contradicts Alves' declarations.

Semen was also reportedly discovered in the restroom where the supposed assault occurred, which corroborates the victim's testimony.

It has been reported that Judge Concepción Cantón and the prosecutor are in full acceptance of the victim's narrative of events. This has led them to keep Dani Alves in detention, without bail as a safety measure.

Alves showed up in court on January 20th and was then arrested, and had he failed to appear, an international arrest warrant would have been issued.

Poll : 0 votes