Dani Alves moved to new prison in Barcelona for his own protection ahead of sexual assault trial: Reports

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has been arrested and charged with sexual assault following an incident that allegedly occurred in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30th.

— @sport There are cameras inside the nightclub that recorded Dani Alves and the victim going into the bathroom. They were inside for 15 minutes. The evidence is linked to the victim's testimonies but has no similarities to any of Dani Alves' testimonies. There are cameras inside the nightclub that recorded Dani Alves and the victim going into the bathroom. They were inside for 15 minutes. The evidence is linked to the victim's testimonies but has no similarities to any of Dani Alves' testimonies.— @sport https://t.co/uXtoJqo0kx

According to Marca (via Football Espana), Dani Alves has been transferred from the Barcelona main prison to a smaller, more secure facility as a precautionary measure. This is reportedly common practice for high-profile inmates, as it allows for closer supervision of them and of other inmates towards them. Alves will also have his own personal shower, rather than having to share it with other inmates.

She has reacted to her husband's arrest over his sexual assault charges.



Alves has been arrested and detained for sexually abusing a woman. Dani Alves' wife is sad.She has reacted to her husband's arrest over his sexual assault charges.Alves has been arrested and detained for sexually abusing a woman. https://t.co/5CfJd8s6BS

This news has caused shock and concern among the Spanish football community, and Dani Alves has been kept in prison without bail until the trial is concluded. His arrest has reportedly caused distress to his family and partner, with even his ex-wife publicly voicing her support for him. As of yet, no trial date has been set and he remains in preventative custody without bail.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez discusses Dani Alves

Blaugrana manager Xavi expressed surprise at the news of Alves' purported deeds, but did not harshly denounce them. This led to criticism and criticism of Xavi's seemingly apathetic reaction to the accusations against his ex-teammate.

The former midfielder stated (via Marca):

"It's difficult to comment on a situation like this. I am surprised and shocked. I am in a state of shock. Justice will rule whatever it is, we can't go in. I feel very bad for him. I'm shocked."

In his most recent statement on the issue, Xavi further discussed Alves and apologized for his past remarks. He clarified that he was still coming to terms with the news and was taken aback by his former teammate's ongoing case:

"I would like to clarify what I said yesterday about Alves. I was misunderstood and I wasn't forceful and I think it's important that I explain myself. It's a very sensitive and important issue. We have to condemn all these acts, whoever does it."

He further noted:

"I apologize to the victim and to the victims of sexual violence. I am surprised that Dani could have done any of these things. I understand the criticism and I apologize."

Further news on the topic is yet to follow. In the meantime, Alves will remain in custody in Barcelona.

