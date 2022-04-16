Darmstadt vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

2. Bundesliga leaders Schalke will hope to keep their place at the summit of the table when they face Darmstadt away from home this Sunday.

Null Vier have hit a purple patch under new manager Mike Buskens and are peaking at the right time as the battle for promotion ensues.

Schalke have won four games in a row to jump ahead of their competition in the league table but can ill-afford to rest on their laurels.

The league table is close, with the top four sides separated by just two points. Buskens and his side will be well aware that they are one bad result away from dropping down the table and out of the promotion spots.

Darmstadt, like Schalke, harbor promotion hopes this season and are currently fourth in the league table. Should they beat Schalke, they will overtake Die Knappen and put themselves in the top three.

Darmstadt vs Schalke Head-to-head

It’s no surprise that Schalke have a better head-to-head record against Darmstadt. The Royal Blues have won this fixture 10 times, while Darmstadt have half as many wins. Only twice has the fixture ended all square.

Darmstadt are not in the best of form heading into the game as they have lost two of their last three games in the 2. Bundesliga. They will hope the home support can inspire them against an in-form side.

Darmstadt form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Schalke form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Darmstadt vs Schalke Team News

Darmstadt

Torsten Lieberknecht has a fully fit squad to choose from, which will come as a massive boost for the manager. Darmstadt need a good run in the coming weeks to ensure promotion.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke

Schalke continue to be without Michael Langer and Marvin Pieringer. The game has come too quickly for Victor Palsson and Marius Lode, who are recovering from COVID-19.

Mehmet Aydin returned to the bench against Heidenheim, and he could get a few minutes off the bench against Darmstadt. Andreas Vindheim might also make the squad. Thomas Ouwejan is expected to be fit next weekend and will miss out again.

Injured: Michael Langer, Marvin Pieringer, Victor Palsson (COVID-19), Thomas Ouwejan

Doubtful: Marius Lode (COVID-19)

Suspended: None

Darmstadt vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (4-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Henning Matriciani, Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Kerim Calhanoglu; Danny Latza, Ko Itakura, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominik Drexler; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Darmstadt Probable XI (4-4-2): Marcel Schuhen; Matthias Bader, Lassa Sobiech, Patric Pfeiffer, Fabian Holland; Braydon Manu, Tobias Kempe, Marvin Mehlem, Tim Skarke; Aaron Seydel, Luca Pfeiffer

Darmstadt vs Schalke Prediction

Both teams have a lot to play for and we expect it to be an even contest and a stalemate.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-1 Schalke

