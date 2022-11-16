David Beckham reaches out to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's entourage after explosive interview - Reports

Former David Beckham has reportedly reached out to Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives following the Portuguese's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese lashed out at the club's hierarchy in the interview with a series of statements that have taken the footballing world by storm.

"That's why I didn't attend the pre-season preparation camp. I had to be there for my family". Cristiano Ronaldo: "The executives at Manchester United didn't seem to 100% believe my newborn daughter was ill. It's painful because they didn't take my word for it".

As per The Sun (via Metro), Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United has opened the door for Beckham's Inter Miami to sign the Portugal international. The MLS giants have been contemplating the idea of bringing Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to the United States.

Ronaldo was unsuccessful in his attempts to leave Old Trafford during the summer as no major clubs were interested in signing the 37-year-old. With many European giants unlikely to be interested in the forward in January, the coast seems clear for Inter Miami.

It was believed that Ronaldo would only leave Manchester United for a club playing in the Champions League. However, according to the report, Beckham received a positive response from the forward's camp regarding a move.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Manchester United are 5th in the League, 13pts off the lead, and in the Europa League KO stage play-offs. Since Sir Alex retired, they’ve stagnated & become a mediocre club. Everyone knows this. Ronaldo’s spot on with his criticisms. Manchester United are 5th in the League, 13pts off the lead, and in the Europa League KO stage play-offs. Since Sir Alex retired, they’ve stagnated & become a mediocre club. Everyone knows this. Ronaldo’s spot on with his criticisms.

Inter Miami aren't the only side with the Selecao captain on their radar. They will need to fend off interest from LAFC and LA Galaxy, who are reportedly interested in signing Ronaldo if his contract at Old Trafford is terminated.

The forward notably criticized Gary Neville during his interview with Piers Morgan but he reportedly won't have issues working under current Inter Miami coach Phil Neville.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the footballing world with his no-holds-barred interview with Piers Morgan

In the yet-to-be-fully-released interview, the Red Devils legend claimed that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag and other executives were trying to push him out of the club.

Ronaldo stated that the higher-ups at Old Trafford had betrayed him and he had no respect for Ten Hag. Clips of the interview were released just a week after Ten Hag had made the Portuguese forward captain in the side's loss to Aston Villa on 6 November.

Cristiano Ronaldo also took digs at former Manchester United teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville for criticizing him in recent times.

