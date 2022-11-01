DC United fined by MLS for hiring Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as their manager - Reports

DC United have reportedly been slapped with a hefty fine for appointing Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as their new manager.

Rooney, who announced his retirement in January last year, reunited with his former club DC United in a managerial capacity in July this year. Earlier, he spent two seasons with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, registering 25 goals and 14 assists in 52 games.

However, the former Derby County boss has failed to replicate his fortunes from his playing days at the Audi Field outfit. He has helped DC United register just two wins in 14 matches this season as the club slumped to a rock-bottom finish in the MLS Eastern Conference.

According to Mirror, DC United have been hit with a $25,000 fine for failing to meet Major League Soccer's Diversity Hiring Policy after naming Rooney as their new manager.

The policy is said to instruct all MLS clubs searching for a new head coach to have a 'finalist pool' of two or more candidates from underrepresented groups.

Over the summer, DC United met with two candidates for the job. However, only one of them could be considered within the 'finalist pool'.

Shedding light on the development, a statement read:

"While D.C. United relied on representations made by one of the candidate's agents that the candidate understood that they were interviewing as a finalist for the open coaching position, the club learned during the interview that the candidate was not available to pursue the open position."

The statement added:

"Once the club came to understand that the candidate was not available for the position, the discussion could no longer reasonably be considered a 'finalist pool’ interview. Therefore, the club remained obligated to bring an additional candidate from an underrepresented group into the 'finalist pool' or request a waiver from MLS detailing the extenuating circumstances that would not allow them to have done so."

