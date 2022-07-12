“Deal at final stages” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona are close to signing 25-year-old in deal worth up to €68m

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona 'has finally submitted an official bid' for Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants this summer, and reportedly agreed personal terms with Xavi Hernandez's side months ago, as per 90min. However, the club were unable to reach an agreement over the transfer fee with Leeds.

Raphinha joined Leeds United from Rennes for €20 million in 2020. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Premier League club, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 30 league games.

The 25-year-old took his game to another level last season, scoring 11 goals in 35 league games and almost single-handedly helping Leeds avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Barcelona are eager to bolster their squad this summer after a promising end to the 2021-22 campaign. Raphinha has emerged as one of the club's top transfer targets.

Romano has revealed that 'Leeds are set to accept' a €58 million bid from Barcelona, which could rise to €68 million with add-ons. The winger and Leeds are, however, waiting for the LaLiga side to be able to register the player.

Raphinha looks set to become their third signing of the summer. The Catalan giants bolstered their defense and midfielder by signing Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie.

Barcelona will be keen to sell Memphis Depay as they edge closer to completing a move for Raphinha

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer after the expiration of his contract with Lyon. The Dutch forward enjoyed an impressive start to life at Camp Nou, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga games.

However, he fell down the pecking order during the second half of last season due to a combination of injuries and the arrival of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January. The former Manchester United forward's playing time could diminish even further if the club sign Raphinha from Leeds United.

According to Sportsmole, Xavi Hernandez has informed Depay that he is expendable. The Catalan giants will be keen to make use of his current market value, which is likely to have risen after his impressive performances last season.

As per 90min, the forward is keen to stay at Camp Nou and see out the remainder of his contract, which is set to expire next summer. The arrival of Raphinha could, however, result in him reconsidering his future at the club.

He will be keen to be a regular starter next season to improve his chances of being in top form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

