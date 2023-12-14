Deco accuses Barcelona superstar of faking illness to avoid UCL dead-rubber against Royal Antwerp: Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly called out Frenkie de Jong for sitting out of their recent UEFA Champions League 2-3 loss to Royal Antwerp. The Portuguese was seemingly not pleased with the midfielder's decision to call in sick ahead of the game.

As per a report by RAC1 journalist Marius Carol, Deco questioned De Jong when the Dutchman was missing from the matchday squad. He even asked if the team doctor had provided him with a medical certificate for the said illness. The journalist said:

"I'm told by a person very close to me that when they were taking the players to Antwerp - at the moment of catching the plane - Deco called De Jong and he scolded him. De Jong tells him: 'I'm sick'. Deco responded and said: 'What do you mean you're sick? Has the doctor already certified that you are sick?'"

Barcelona went on to lose 3-2 in their final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League. However, they still ended up finishing on top of the table and made it to the Round of 16 safely.

Frenkie de Jong set for contract renewal at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong's current contract expires in 2026, but the club are already thinking about a possible renewal. The Dutchman is also open to staying at the club and Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, has confirmed that they rejected a €100 million deal to sell him.

Deco also spoke about the possible renewal and told Mundo Deportivo:

“I don’t know what happened in the past, I can’t talk about things I wasn’t present for. But more important than the agents or me, what is important is the player. In the end the player is the one who decides his life. The important thing is that I see a happy, happy player, enjoying himself, playing football at a high level.”

He added:

“And at Barca the players have to be happy to play at their best level, knowing the pressure that exists, but that they are comfortable, and I see Frenkie comfortable, he has a contract for this season and two more and the important thing is that he Keep enjoying the club, just like the rest.”

However, Deco has put all contract renewal talks at the club on hold for the time being and wants to sort out the club's financial crisis first. He was quoted by Football Espana as saying:

"This year we are not going to make any renewals. We do not talk about that. We are calm, without rushing."

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were reportedly interested in signing from Barcelona. Bayern Munich were also keeping tabs as Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the midfielder.