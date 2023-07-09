Deco reminds Xavi that Barcelona already have prodigious talent after losing Arda Guler to Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona were bested by Real Madrid in the pursuit of prodigy Arda Guler, but former Portugal star Deco has reminded Xavi that they have their own prodigious talent. Deco was talking about Lamine Yamal, according to El Nacional.

Yamal made his senior debut this past season and became the youngest player in Barca's history to play for the first team. He came on as a late substitute against Real Betis and even came close to scoring.

Yamal's talent is undeniable. Even Barcelona's first team star Raphinha was left awe-struck by the player. He told the media after the game (via Barca Universal):

"We were telling him that in the bench. When I was 15, I was playing for my local neighborhood club. He entered this stadium with these fans, and it was unbelievable. He almost scored."

Arda Guler was a player on Barca's radar. The Turkish youngster, however, decided to join Real Madrid in a move that cost €18 million.

Despite missing out on Guler, Barca are confident that they have a prodigious talent of the same level in the form of Yamal. The youngster could be expected to gain more prominence in the coming years.

Arda Guler explained why he chose Real Madrid over Barcelona

Arda Guler arrived at the Spanish capital as one of the leading prodigies in world football. Guler was a key player for Fenerbahce this past season. His performances drew the attention of Barcelona and Arsenal as well.

Guler, however, said that the interest from Los Blancos meant that other proposals didn't matter. Speaking about his transfer to the Spanish capital, Guler said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“Many clubs have shown interest and we had contact with some, but when Real Madrid came in and told me that I'd be able to play, the rest of the offers became worthless. This is the best club in the world and they didn't need to tell me anything else to convince me.”

The 18-year-old is set to become a key part of the new wave of talent at the Madrid club. Fans are keen to see Guler play for the all whites as they keenly anticipate his debut.

