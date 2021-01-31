Deportivo Alaves beat Real Madrid and Barcelona in race for Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri - Reports

According to Spanish news publication Sport, Deportivo Alaves have beaten Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Manchester United’s youngster Facundo Pellistri on loan.

In the summer, Pellistri moved to Manchester United from Uruguayan side Penarol, where he was under the tutelage of former Red Devils striker Diego Forlan.

However, the closest the 19-year-old has come to feature for Manchester United was when he was an unused substitute in the UEFA Champions League group stage games against Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir last year.

With minutes not coming forth, several clubs particularly from Spain were looking for a loan move for the Manchester United youngster, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves.

Pellistri’s agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, while speaking to Fichajes, revealed that the United youngster was leaving on a loan deal, with the Spanish La Liga his destination.

"We’re working on that, surely Spain is the destination," Lasalvia told when asked about Pellistri leaving temporarily.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona keen on snapping up the Manchester United sensation, it is revealed that Alaves have now won the race for his signature.

Pellistri, who was meant to be developed through the Manchester United’s U23 set up before breaking into the first-team, now looks set to be shipped off to the La Liga, joining Alaves in search of game time.

With the assurance of more minutes, the Manchester United ace opted for a move to the Zaldiaran ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It is believed that Alaves Sporting Director Toni Lima played a huge role in securing the services of the Uruguayan as he had good connections with Manchester United, having worked previously as a scout at Old Trafford.

Alaves are currently struggling in the Spanish top flight as they find themselves 18th in the league standings.