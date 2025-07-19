Despite interest in Rodrygo, Liverpool preparing big offer to sign another Real Madrid star: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set sights on Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Reds are looking to bring in the Frenchman and also retain an interest in Rodrygo.

Ad

As per a report in E-noticies, Liverpool are looking to continue their spending spree and see the Real Madrid star as an ideal fit for the squad. The 25-year-old is viewed as a player who can bolster the midfield and also contribute to the defense when needed, as the future of Ibrahima Konate is also uncertain.

The Reds were interested in signing him in 2022, but missed out on the Frenchman. Speaking about snubbing clubs for Real Madrid, Tchouameni told L'Equipe (via Daily Mirror):

Ad

Trending

"As soon as Real Madrid arrived on the scene, I did not hesitate. I want to leave a mark on football and the best club for this is Real Madrid. It's the best decision for me. When Madrid called, I didn't hesitate and I talked about it with my family. I wrote to my agent and told him: Do everything possible to take me there, please."

Ad

The Spanish publication has added that Los Blancos are not interested in selling their star player. Xabi Alonso is counting on him, but is open to selling Rodrygo.

The manager does not see the Brazilian as an ideal player for his system and did not give him a start after the FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal.

Virgil van Dijk hinted at big summer for Liverpool as they target Real Madrid stars

Virgil van Dijk spoke to the media earlier this year and claimed that Liverpool were set for a big summer. He said that the club was planning to buy players who could help them compete for the silverware again. He said via SportStar:

Ad

"I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years. Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job. I think we can improve 100 per cent. I think we shouldn't forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season. It's incredible how everyone can beat everyone."

The Reds have signed Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, and Freddie Woodman, and have also added Giorgi Mamardashvili, after agreeing a deal for him last summer. They are also in talks to sign Hugo Ekitike, but Alexander Isak remains their primary target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More