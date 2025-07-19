Despite interest in Rodrygo, Liverpool preparing big offer to sign another Real Madrid star: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set sights on Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Reds are looking to bring in the Frenchman and also retain an interest in Rodrygo.
As per a report in E-noticies, Liverpool are looking to continue their spending spree and see the Real Madrid star as an ideal fit for the squad. The 25-year-old is viewed as a player who can bolster the midfield and also contribute to the defense when needed, as the future of Ibrahima Konate is also uncertain.
The Reds were interested in signing him in 2022, but missed out on the Frenchman. Speaking about snubbing clubs for Real Madrid, Tchouameni told L'Equipe (via Daily Mirror):
"As soon as Real Madrid arrived on the scene, I did not hesitate. I want to leave a mark on football and the best club for this is Real Madrid. It's the best decision for me. When Madrid called, I didn't hesitate and I talked about it with my family. I wrote to my agent and told him: Do everything possible to take me there, please."
The Spanish publication has added that Los Blancos are not interested in selling their star player. Xabi Alonso is counting on him, but is open to selling Rodrygo.
The manager does not see the Brazilian as an ideal player for his system and did not give him a start after the FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal.
Virgil van Dijk hinted at big summer for Liverpool as they target Real Madrid stars
Virgil van Dijk spoke to the media earlier this year and claimed that Liverpool were set for a big summer. He said that the club was planning to buy players who could help them compete for the silverware again. He said via SportStar:
"I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years. Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job. I think we can improve 100 per cent. I think we shouldn't forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season. It's incredible how everyone can beat everyone."
The Reds have signed Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, and Freddie Woodman, and have also added Giorgi Mamardashvili, after agreeing a deal for him last summer. They are also in talks to sign Hugo Ekitike, but Alexander Isak remains their primary target.