Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and more: Journalist predicts Argentina's lineup against El Salvador in Lionel Messi’s absence

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to miss his team's upcoming friendly against El Salvador on Friday, March 22, and a journalist has predicted how the team could set up.

Messi, who led his nation to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, picked up a hamstring injury while representing Inter Miami. He was subbed off after 50 minutes during the Herons' 3-1 win against Nashville SC on March 13.

Subsequently, the former Barcelona man missed Inter Miami's 3-1 MLS success over DC United on March 15. Amid uncertainty over Messi's fitness, a statement from his national team read (via GOAL):

"The captain of Argentina Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in USA due to a minor hamstring injury of his right leg suffered in his team Inter Miami's match against Nashville SC."

In Messi's absence, Gaston Edul has predicted the team's starting lineup for their upcoming match. Edul claims that La Albiceleste will play with a midfielder three of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Alexis Mac Allister.

This would mean that Argentina start without a natural number 10. Edul's front three comprises Angel Di Maria, one of Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez as the striker, and Nicolas Gonzalez.

After their match against El Salvador, Argentina will take on Costa Rica in another friendly on March 26 before the conclusion of the international break.

"Must be dealt with week by week" - Inter Miami boss Tata Martino on Lionel Messi's injury

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino has said that the Herons will assess Lionel Messi's fitness week by week. The Argentine attacker has started the new season well, bagging five goals in as many appearances across all competitions.

Martino hopes that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be back before they face Monterrey in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final (April 3).

Speaking about Messi's situation, Martino said (via ESPN):

"Messi's injury must be dealt with week by week, and we will evaluate it. What is clear is that there is a goal with him, which is to play in the CONCACAF quarterfinals."

This could mean Messi misses his team's next two MLS fixtures against the New York Red Bulls (March 23) and New York City (March 30). Currently, the Herons are top of the Eastern Conference, level on points with Columbus, who have played a game less.