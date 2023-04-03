Did Lionel Messi fall out with Marc-Andre ter Stegan at Barcelona? Journalist reveals why goalkeeper was 'annoyed' with PSG superstar

Spanish journalist Joan Fontes has revealed that there is no issue between Barcelona star Marc-André ter Stegen and PSG star Lionel Messi. The two players respect each other, though they did have differences while sharing the dressing room in Spain.

Reports suggested Ter Stegen and Messi were not on the same page and the German was among the players who were not interested in the Argentine returning to Camp Nou.

@JoanFontes Ter Stegen was annoyed that Leo Messi once sent Jordi Alba to reproach him for a statement the German made about the team's fitness. That's why Ter Stegen said he had differences with Leo, but these are normal things. There is a lot of respect between them.

Another report claimed the German keeper was not happy with the team's fitness at that point and fought with Alba after the Argentine deputed him to convert the message.

Fontes has now dismissed those claims and said that the two are fine with each other.

Lionel Messi is the best player ever, claims Ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen and Lionel Messi shared the dressing room for seven years at Barcelona. The German keeper wrote an emotional message to Messi when the Argentine had to leave Camp Nou in 2021.

He thanked the forward for his contribution to the Catalan club and wrote:

"Leo, it's been a pleasure to play alongside you for all these years, sharing many happy times together in the form of moments and titles. While we didn't always agree on everything, we both wanted what was best for the team and managed to grow as individuals, regardless of the result. Thanks for that!"

He added:

"You made history with the club of your life, and you'll go down in history as a true legend of football. Something that no other player will ever get close to. You changed football. I wish you and your family the very best for whatever lies ahead. A big hug from Dani and Ben, too."

Ter Stegen also spoke highly of Messi when he was asked to name the best player ever. He claimed that the PSG star was like no one else and said:

"I think there is no one like Leo, he deserves all this and that he has the satisfaction he always needed. But for me there was never a debate."

However, the German did leave the Argentine out of his Dream XI and included Marco Reus and Mario Gotze as the forwards.

