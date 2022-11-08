Didier Deschamps set to include 27-year-old in France squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite injury doubt - Reports

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is reportedly set to be included in France's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As per L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), manager Didier Deschamps will take Maignan to Qatar despite his injury struggles.

The 27-year-old suffered a calf injury while with France during the September international break. He was set to return to action in a month but the injury flared up in training with Milan.

He is still recovering and there is little clarity on whether he will be completely fit for Les Blues' first FIFA World Cup game on November 22 against Australia.

As per the aforementioned GFFN report, Deschamps will announce his squad on November 9 and he will include Maignan in it. However, a final decision will be made on Monday, November 14 on whether the Milan goalkeeper can make it to the FIFA World Cup.

Maignan made his debut for the French national team in 2020 in a friendly against Ukraine and has earned five caps since then.

He also played a key role in AC Milan winning the Serie A title last season, playing 32 league games. He has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri this season.

Maignan will hope to recover quickly from his injury and get on the plane for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He is likely to be included as a second-choice keeper behind France's captain Hugo Lloris.

Olivier Giroud to be included in France's FIFA World Cup squad: Reports

Another AC Milan man who could be in the French squad for the Qatar tournament is striker Olivier Giroud. As per RMC Sport (via GFFN), the 36-year-old will be included in the squad after impressive performances in September with France.

Giroud has also been prolific for Milan since joining them in the summer of 2021. He registered 11 goals and four assists in 29 league games last season as the Rossoneri won the Serie A.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal striker has contributed nine goals and four assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

Giroud is also France's second-highest goalscorer and is just two goals behind Thierry Henry, who has 51 goals. He will look to break that record at the FIFA World Cup as Les Blues look to defend their title.

