Disciplinary committee decide on Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension length after controversial red card for Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

According to Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, the disciplinary committee is set to hand Cristiano Ronaldo a two-match ban for his controversial red card in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal (April 9).

Ronaldo was sent off in the 86th minute of the game for an incident with Al-Hilal defender Ali Albulayhi. The duo had a tangle and Ronaldo appeared to elbow Albulayhi in the chest.

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro has since implied that Ronaldo was provoked. The Portugal captain was shown a straight red card and is seemingly set to receive a two-game ban as well.

According to article 115 of the regulations, any player has the right to defend himself before a final verdict is publicly announced. Ronaldo's stance on the issue is unknown.

If Cristiano Ronaldo is handed a two-game suspension, he will miss Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League (SPL) home clash against Al Feiha on April 19 and an away clash against Al-Khaleej on April 27.

Ronaldo, however, will be available for the King Cup of Champions semi-final against Al-Khaleej on May 1. The Knights of Najd, second in the SPL, are 12 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal. Hence, the King Cup of Champions is their only hope of winning silverware this season.

How can Luis Castro set up Al-Nassr's attack in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a free-scoring season with Al-Nassr so far, netting 36 goals and providing 12 assists in 37 appearances across competitions. He is also the SPL's top scorer with 29 goals in 25 appearances.

Hence, his absence is a big miss for Luis Castro's team. Apart from Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca is also out injured. Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sadio Mane are expected to lead the line during the Portuguese's suspension. However, it will be tough for Luis Castro to find a player who can replicate Ronaldo's goalscoring form.

