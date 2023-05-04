"Discussions advancing" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool are in talks with 2022 FIFA World Cup winner

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister's stock has been on the rise since last season, when his performances helped Brighton finish ninth in the Premier League, their best-ever showing. After a strong start to the ongoing campaign, he played a key role for Argentina as they lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder has continued to perform well since the World Cup break and could now be on the move in the summer. Romano took to Twitter to issue an update on Liverpool's pursuit of Mac Allister and wrote:

"Liverpool have presented their project and also financial proposal to Alexis Mac Allister. The club will insist in the next weeks; discussions advancing but agreement not done yet. #LFC

"Feeling remains Alexis will 100% leave Brighton and it will be early, May or June."

Despite starting just 22 times in the Premier League last season, the Argentine recorded five goals and two assists. This time around, he has started 26 times and has scored eight times while also averaging 1.2 key passes, 2.1 tackles, 1.1 successful dribbles and 5.4 successful duels per game.

Thanks to his excellent displays in midfield, Brighton are on the hunt to secure European football for next season. The Seagulls are currently eighth in the standings with 52 points from 31 matches, just two behind sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with three games in hand.

Liverpool need to replenish their midfield and signing Alexis Mac Allister will help

Liverpool have endured a disappointing campaign for the second time in three seasons. While they could still finish in the Premier League's top four, their premature exits from the domestic cups and UEFA Champions League left a lot to be desired.

A major problem for the Reds has been their underperforming midfield. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have not been at their best, while Thiago Alcantara, who was recently ruled out for the rest of the season, has been inconsistent.

Jurgen Klopp has called upon the youthful exuberance of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, who have stepped up to the challenge at times. However, the duo are extremely young and the team needs a midfielder closer to their peak.

That is why Liverpool are likely to get in 24-year-old Alexis Mac Allister.

Apart from collecting valuable Premier League experience over the last four seasons, the Argentine knows what it takes to win major titles. Having played in a high-intensity pressing system under Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, he should also be able to slot into Klopp's tactical set-up.

Liverpool look set to miss out on long-term target Jude Bellingham, with Real Madrid leading the race (via Fabrizio Romano). While Mac Allister may not have the same ceiling as the 19-year-old Englishman, he would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to this Reds midfield.

