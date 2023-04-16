Dortmund willing to lower €150 million asking price for Jude Bellingham if Real Madrid include 2 players in deal: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are set to make a transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund's jewel, Jude Bellingham.

The young English sensation has dazzled on the pitch, with Los Blancos having their hearts set on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Dortmund's asking price of a whopping €150 million won't be easy to swallow.

In an intriguing twist, the German club has offered a tantalizing proposal to Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, according to El Nacional. They're willing to slash the price if they can secure two stars from Carlo Ancelotti's stable in return.

The first name on their wish list is the incredibly talented Rodrygo Goes, a player who has caught the eye of many at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund envision him as a stellar addition to their squad, promising him an undisputed starting position—something he currently lacks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Dortmund's appetite doesn't end with Rodrygo. The club's gaffer, Edin Terzic, also has his sights set on another rising star, Brahim Diaz. Presently showcasing his brilliance on loan at AC Milan, the young maestro has rapidly ascended to become one of Europe's finest in his position.

While initially expected to return to Real Madrid, Brahim's inclusion in a deal for Bellingham might just spring a surprise in the football world.

With both clubs poised for an enthralling negotiation, only time will tell which players will find new homes and who will emerge victorious in this high-stakes game of football poker.

Real Madrid showcase their financial prowess, reaping record profits

In a world where football clubs often make headlines for their financial struggles, Real Madrid stand as a shining beacon of exceptional management. The Spanish giants have not only maintained their status as a top European club but have also reaped record profits in the process.

Last summer, Los Blancos bid adieu to several high earners, such as Casemiro, Marcelo, and Isco, effectively reducing their first-team wage bill by a substantial 8% year-on-year to €252.73 million.

This strategic move, coupled with other avenues of income, has contributed to a staggering €43.9 million profit, as reported by 2Playbook (via Football Espana).

Among the numerous sources of income bolstering Madrid's coffers were ticket sales (€126.73 million), a lucrative pre-season tour of the USA (€11.13 million), as well as prize money from the Spanish Super Cup (€6.8 million) and the Club World Cup (€1.8 million).

Furthermore, income from marketing saw a significant boost, increasing by 17.6% in the first half of the season.

