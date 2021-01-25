Dutch wonderkid Yoran Streefkerk dreams of playing for Manchester United

Dutch wonderkid Yoran Streefkerk has revealed he one day dreams of playing for Manchester United and aims to follow in the footsteps of Old Trafford legend Jaap Stam.

The 16-year-old, who has been on the reader of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, currently plies his trade with Dutch side FC Amsterdam.

In an interview with Stretty News, the talented defender revealed that of all the club’s interested in him, he dreams to play in the Premier League with Manchester United.

“I know that I have the potential to make a big move to the English Premier League. But it all depends on how I perform on and off the field. I was buzzing when I got an email that I was scouted [by AZ Alkmaar]. Unreal feeling."

“It is a great indicator that I am on the right path. I’m taking it step-by-step and eventually aiming for a top tier club. My dream club is Manchester United.”

“I can imagine I’m playing at Old Trafford and just feeling that unreal atmosphere.”

Yoran Streefkerk could be Manchester United’s next Jaap Stam

Jaap Stam

Yoran Streefkerk also revealed in the interview that he wishes to play for the Red Devils and thread the path his idol and Manchester United legend Jaap Stam once took.

“Jaap Stam is my idol just because he is Jaap Stam. He was a monster for every striker.”

“The risky slide tackles on that stage were really impressive. A fear for mankind. I analyse his old footage a lot and that man had no fear I’m telling you!”

After successful loan spells with the likes of Spanish side CF San Rafael, the Dutchman has caught the eyes of clubs from around the world, including two-time Eredivisie champions AZ Alkmaar.

⛺️ Indoor training



👉 De reserves van Feyenoord - AZ staan op het veld.#AZ #feyaz pic.twitter.com/lDdA9MngVy — AZ (@AZAlkmaar) January 25, 2021

Yoran Streefkerk is developing into quite the player. Although he is primarily a pacey ball-playing center-back, his versatility allows him also function as an offensive wing-back.

While a move to Manchester United appears unlikely right now, he is just 16 years old and has plenty of time to improve before earning that huge money move to the English top-flight he dreams of.

A move to an established youth setup like Alkmaar might be the next step for Streefkerk, who with time, has the ability to become the next Jaap Stam.