EAFC 25 ratings of Real Madrid star Endrick and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal leaked - Reports 

Real Madrid's Endrick and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal's EAFC 25 ratings have reportedly been leaked on X. The duo are two of the most exciting teenage prospects in the world of football and look set to feature prominently for the two biggest teams in Spain.

Los Blancos and Blaugrana share one of the most passionate rivalries in world football. The Brazilian and the Spaniard, 18 and 17 years old, respectively, are expected to be the future of the historic rivalry between the clubs.

According to X page @LeanDesign_, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal will have a rating of 81 in the upcoming EAFC 25 game. The Spaniard has been a revelation over the last 12 months for club and country, bagging eight goals and 10 assists in 53 appearances for his club alongside three goals and eight assists for Spain.

Endrick, while one year older, recently joined Real Madrid from Palmerias in Brazil in a deal worth around € 47 million. He previously bagged 21 goals and four assists in 82 games for his boyhood club and has 10 times for his country, bagging three goals for the Selecao. He will reportedly be rated 77 in the game.

What has been said about Real Madrid's Endrick and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Endrick are tipped to be the future of modern football. The promising duo play for two of the most prestigious clubs in the world and are already part of their national team's senior setups.

While talented, the former Palmerias starlet will have to prove himself to make it into a Los Blancos team that won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League just before his arrival. His manager, Carlo Ancelotti has already warned him about potential competition for playing time, with the legendary Italian saying at a press conference (via GOAL):

"He's doing very well, like the others. He's adapting very well. He has impressive qualities and he'll get the minutes he deserves, taking into account the competition there is in this team."

Yamal, already a regular for the Catalan side, has drawn praise from former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, who compared him to the legendary Lionel Messi in his comments to GOAL, saying:

"With Lamine Yamal it's unpredictable to know where he's going to do things. He's a bit like with Messi, they do things that you just can't stop."

