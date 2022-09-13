Ecuador could face 2022 FIFA World Cup snub as details of fake player documents emerge: Reports

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Ecuador look to be in danger of being kicked out of the competition due to fielding an ineligible player.

South American rivals Chile filed a complaint to FIFA after they missed out on the upcoming World Cup to the Ecuadorians.

The player in question who is being investigated for ineligibility to represent the South American nation is Bryan Castillo.

Chile allege the right-back was born in Colombia, yet he went on to make 8 appearances for Ecuador in the qualifying campaign.

Outlandish claims have also swirled around the defender since Ecuador secured a place at this winter's global tournament. Allegations of false identities and cover-ups by the Ecuadorian government could now see the nation miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup entirely.

The case does not look good, with the Mail (via TalkSPORT) recently publishing audio of Castillo speaking with the Ecuadorian Football Federation's Investigative Commission.

In a few excerpts from the audio file, Castillo admitted that he moved to the country later in life to pursue his football career, saying:

“I crossed the border because, you know, teams from Tumaco play in San Lorenzo. I went to do some trials in San Lorenzo, I remember that very well. I never got picked for any of the teams at those trials, but my friend who was picked never turned up so I went instead.”

The audio recordings also saw the right-back claim that his real name was Bayron Javier Castillo Segura, which is notably the same on his Colombian birth certificate. He also revealed that the situation of his fake ID was being handled by Ecuadorian businessman Marco Zambrano.

With the tournament looming, FIFA will have to make their decision on the case soon, with Ecuador and Chile each hoping to feature in the historic event in Qatar. If the ruling body sides with Chile, Ecuador may not participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

