Eden Hazard receives surprise offer to leave Real Madrid this summer: Reports

Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit CF Montreal are reportedly keen to rope in Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard.

Hazard, 32, has failed to live up to expectations since joining Los Blancos from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €140 million in 2019. Due to a host of injuries, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Silver Ball winner has fallen out of favor at the La Liga giants.

Despite lifting seven trophies during his time at Real Madrid, the Belgian has been rather underwhelming with his on-pitch performances for the club. He has scored just seven goals and provided 12 assists in 76 matches so far in four years.

According to MARCA, Montreal have expressed an interest in luring Hazard away from Carlo Ancelotti's outfit in the near future. However, the Canadian side are yet to table an official bid to snap up the Lille academy graduate.

Hazard, on the other hand, is keen to see out his contract with Real Madrid, which is set to expire in June 2024. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, on the other hand, is eager to offload the two-time Premier League winner.

Perez, who has often intimated his disappointment with Hazard, is said to be eager to free up the player's €23 million-a-season in wages in the future. He is aiming to cash in on the forward to start his summer recruitment strategy.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are also interested in signing Hazard ahead of next season, as per Fichajes. They are keen to add experienced players to their ranks to prepare for UEFA Champions League action next campaign.

Real Madrid keen to sign Premier League star this summer: Reports

According to AS, Real Madrid are ready to offer Richarlison an escape route out of Tottenham Hotspur this summer. They have identified the former Fluminense man as a second-choice option behind the aging Karim Benzema.

The La Liga giants are still continuing to be linked with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to reunite with Richarlison, who has worked with the tactician at Everton.

Should the 2022 FIFA World Cup Goal of the Tournament winner join Real Madrid this summer, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for them. Apart from stepping in as a centre-forward, the Brazilian could also deputize on either flank.

So far this season, Richarlison has netted just three goals and laid out four assists in 33 appearances for Spurs.

