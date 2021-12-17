Edinson Cavani rejects Boca Juniors switch as Manchester United man decides imminent January transfer - Reports

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen to secure a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

Cavani has been heavily linked with a move to Boca Juniors in recent months. However, could be set to reject the chance to join the Argentine club in favor of a move to Barcelona.

According to Argentine channel TyC Sports, Cavani has his heart set on a move to the Nou Camp. The report bodes well for the Catalan club, who are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements due to an injury crisis.

Cavani joined Manchester United on a free transfer last summer, signing a one-year deal with the club after the expiration of his contract with PSG. The 34-year-old endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford, but soon became one of the club's standout players.

He scored 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season. Cavani's exploits helped the club end their Premier League campaign in second place and finish as runners-up in the UEFA Europa League.

The Uruguayan's consistent performances for Manchester United last season led to the club offering him a one-year contract extension in May 2021.

However, Cavani's playing time at Manchester United has diminished this season due to a combination of injuries and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran has made just eight appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this season and has scored one goal.

Barcelona have prioritized the signing of a top-quality striker in January. Xavi Hernandez's side are currently suffering from an injury crisis which has ruled out the likes of Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite.

Summer signing Sergio Aguero has also been forced into an early retirement from football after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia. Barcelona are therefore in desperate need of a goalscoring forward.

Manchester United could offer Barcelona the chance to sign Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial looks set to leave Manchester United.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick may look to keep hold of Edinson Cavani in January due to the 34-year-old's work-rate and finishing ability. The Red Devils could offer Barcelona the chance to sign French forward Anthony Martial instead.

Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley recently informed Sky Sports News of his client's desire to leave Old Trafford. The striker is reportedly growing frustrated with his lack of game time.

Martial has struggled to make the most of his opportunities this season, scoring just one goal in ten appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.

Barcelona have expressed an interest in the Frenchman in the past, but could struggle to raise the funds required to sign the 26-year-old. Manchester United are likely to command a fee in the region of €50 million for Martial.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra