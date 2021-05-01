Edinson Cavani set to extend his stay with Manchester United

After pummeling AS Roma 6-2 in their Europa League semi-final first leg, Manchester United are looking to tie down Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani for another year.

Cavani has been one of Manchester United's most reliable sources of goals. Many thought Edinson Cavani was just a short-term fix to Manchester United's striking options when he joined the Red Devils on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in October. But the Uruguayan has established himself as one of United's most lethal options up front.

HUGE NEWS if Edison Cavani is staying next season! Veteran striker who never lost his class 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/qUlYeWDYkp — Manchester United (@ManUtds_News) April 30, 2021

Edinson Cavani set to stay with Manchester United until 2022

According to ESPN's Moises Llorens, Manchester United have offered a one-year contract extension to Edinson Cavani, allowing the Uruguayan to stay at Old Trafford for another season.

The veteran striker had various teams interested in him, with Argentinian side Boca Juniors being the front-runner. Despite a tempting offer to return to South America for the first time since 2007, Cavani will instead stay with Manchester United until at least 2022. There has been no talk of what the striker will do once his contract at Manchester United eventually expires.

Edinson Cavani was instrumental in Man Utd's win over Roma. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Signing Cavani for another year will be a big relief for both Manchester United fans and the management. With a world-class striker secured for another season, manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer can focus on strengthening other areas of the squad, most notably right wing and defense.

Edinson Cavani was instrumental against AS Roma on Thursday night. The Uruguayan assisted Bruno Fernandes in the first half before inspiring a comeback in the second half by scoring 2 goals. This performance convinced Manchester United fans that despite being 34 years old, Cavani can still do a job for their team.

.@ECavaniOfficial tiene decidido seguir en el @ManUtd

•La semana próxima debe hacerse oficial.

•Tuvo dudas, pero pese al interés de @BocaJrsOficial, cumplirá el contrato



En un rato ampliamos en @SC_ESPN @SportsCenter_nt @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) April 30, 2021

Wearing the famous number 7 shirt, Cavani has scored 12 goals and assisted a further 5 in 33 appearances for Manchester United. With the Red Devils seemingly having one foot in the Europa League final, Cavani can hope to bring the club's first piece of silverware since 2017.