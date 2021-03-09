Edinson Cavani set to join Boca Juniors after just one year at Manchester United - Report

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly decided to leave Manchester United at the end of the 2020-21 season.

According to a report in the Argentine news outlet Ole, Cavani has decided that these will be his last months in European football.

The report also states that Argentine giants Boca Juniors will be where Cavani heads once he leaves Manchester United this summer.

"In July, he’s at Boca, that’s the idea," the report from Ole stated, quoting a source from the Manchester United no.7's entourage.

The report also states that talks have already taken place between Boca and Cavani's representatives.

Edinson Cavani set to leave Manchester United this summer

Cavani has scored a few vital goals for Manchester United this season.

The report states that Cavani will join Boca Juniors on a free transfer on the expiry of his contract with United. In the summer of 2020, the Uruguayan signed a one-year deal with the Red Devils, with the option of adding another year to that. But now, it does seem like that will not materialize.

It was also added that Cavani would join Boca on a lower salary than he earns at Manchester United. The former PSG star is expected to sign a three-year contract with the giants from the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

The report also stated that Cavani's entourage had even asked questions of the Argentine giants in terms of the personnel and the signings that they would make.

It was stated that Cavani's aim was to compete for the Copa Libertadores title when he joins Boca.

"Unless there’s a mistake, that’s it. He’s decided to return now. And he has decided that it’s Boca," Ole quoted a source from Cavani's entourage as saying.

Per an earlier report from Ole, Boca Juniors President Juan Roman Riquelme was reportedly promised by Edinson Cavani that he would sign for them.

Now, with Edinson Cavani said to be cutting his Manchester United stint short after just a year with them, it looks as though that promise is about to be fulfilled.

If Edinson Cavani's move to Boca eventually does materialize, it will mark the star striker's return to South America 14 years after he left Danubio FC in his homeland to join Palermo in Italy.

Since then, he has had highly successful stints at Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, and now Manchester United, where he has popped up with a few crucial goals in both league and cup.