Edinson Cavani unhappy with Manchester United's request involving Jadon Sancho - Reports

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani was put off when the club asked him to give up his number 7 shirt for Jadon Sancho, according to The Athletic (via the Express).

Manchester United signed Cavani last summer after the club failed to acquire Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The 34-year-old forward arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and was given the hallowed number 7 shirt.

The Uruguayan forward did justice to the famous number, having scored 17 goals in 39 appearances across all seasons.

Manchester United did manage to sign Jadon Sancho this summer for £73 million. According to the aforementioned source, the club asked Cavani to give up his number 7 shirt for their new recruit, which annoyed the star forward.

Edinson Cavani was unwilling to hand his number to a player who was 13 years his junior. According to the Express, Sancho was promised the number 7 shirt at Manchester United in 2020 and even during this summer's move.

But with Cavani refusing to hand out his number to Sancho, the 21-year-old was forced to pick up the number 25 shirt on his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

It is reported that Sancho was confused by this chain of events. It could be one of the reasons why the England international has made an underwhelming start to his Manchester United career. The winger has failed to register a single goal or assist in 13 games so far this season.

Edinson Cavani, however, did eventually give up his number 7 shirt when Manchester United announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Manchester United's new system could benefit Edinson Cavani at Jadon Sancho's expense

Following a run of four games without a win, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer resorted to a 3-5-2 formation against Tottenham Hotspur.

The change of tactics worked as United recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Spurs. However, if the Red Devils persist with this new tactic, it could benefit forwards like Cavani and Mason Greenwood at the expense of a winger like Jadon Sancho.

With United using wing-backs instead of wingers, Sancho will have no room in the starting XI while a second striker is required to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is worth noting that the 3-5-2 formation did fail against Manchester City at the weekend, which could see Solskjaer revert to his previous tactics.

