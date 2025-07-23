  • home icon
Endrick to face competition from breakout star for iconic kit number at Real Madrid: Reports

By Okenna Okere
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:26 GMT
Real Madrid CF v Juventus FC: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty
Brazilian forward Endrick could face competition from Gonzalo Garcia for Real Madrid's No. 9 shirt ahead of the 2025-26 season, as per Diario AS (via Madrid Xtra). The number is expected to be up for grabs when current holder, Kylian Mbappé, switches to jersey No. 10.

Mbappe is set to become Madrid's latest #10 following the departure of Luka Modric. The veteran Croatian midfielder has joined AC Milan after his contract with Real Madrid expired this summer.

MARCA reported that Mbappe and Arda Guler awee both in the running to inherit the iconic No. 10. However, the Frenchman is seemingly the overwhelming favorite to be assigned the kit number for the new season.

Should Mbappe eventually switch to No. 10, this would leave jersey number 9 vacant. Thus, creating a domino effect on who inherits the iconic number between Endrick and Garcia.

The Brazilian was the leading favorite to claim the No. 9 shirt, but Garcia's emergence at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has cast a doubt over that. The latter proved himself worthy of a spot in Xabi Alonso's team by leading the team's attack in Mbappe's absence.

Garcia scored four goals and set up one more in six outings at the tournament, winning the Golden Boot in the process. Meanwhile, a muscle injury ruled Endrick out of the competition, which was held in the United States.

Endrick currently wears number 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Garcia donned the No. 30 at the Club World Cup. Both stars will also be pushing for a place in Alonso's setup as backup to Kylian Mbappe when the new season kicks off.

How did Endrick perform in his debut season for Real Madrid?

The Brazilian forward joined Real Madrid at the start of the 2024-25 season from Palmeiras. Los Blancos agreed a deal to sign Endrick in 2022, but he officially joined the Spanish giants in July 2024 after turning 18.

Endrick showcased a significant level of proficiency in the final third at Palmeiras, recording 21 goals and three assists in 82 games for the Brazilian side. Fans were eager to see how the youngster would adapt to European football.

Interestingly, the 19-year-old turned heads as he came off the bench to score on his debut in a 3-0 league win over Real Vallodolid. In doing so, he became the youngest foreigner to score for Real Madrid in LaLiga at 18 years and 35 days old.

Endrick also scored on his Champions League debut against VfB Stuttgart, becoming the youngest to score for the club in the competition. However, he struggled to get regular game time under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, which fueled speculation of a move away from the club midway through the season.

The Brazilian youngster capped off his debut season with Real Madrid with seven goals and an assist in 37 matches across competitions.

