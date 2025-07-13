Endrick makes decision regarding his Real Madrid future after suffering fresh injury setback: Reports

Real Madrid youngster Endrick has reached a decision on his future with the club as a direct consequence of his latest injury setback, as per reports. The 18-year-old striker is expected to remain sidelined for at least eight weeks, having suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Diario AS reports (via GOAL) that the Brazil international is set to remain on the books of Real Madrid beyond this summer, seeing as he will be out of action until after the transfer window. The teenager was said to be weighing up his options before his injury, as he seeks for regular minutes in what is a FIFA World Cup year.

New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has yet to see Endrick in action, as the former Palmeiras youngster picked up a hamstring problem at the tail end of last season. In his absence, 21-year-old Gonzalo Garcia stepped up to the plate, proving himself to be a useful asset to the Spanish giants at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The emergence of Garcia was likely to relegate Endrick to a third-choice role in Alonso's side if he stayed, and he considered moving elsewhere on loan. With his injury, however, the teenager will stay on at the club while there is a possibility of Garcia moving despite his excellent showings in the USA.

Endrick endured a difficult debut season under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti as he made just eight starts across all competitions. The young striker scored seven goals, including strikes on his LaLiga and UEFA Champions League debuts for the side. He will now hope to force his way into the thinking of Alonso once he returns to full fitness later in the year.

Real Madrid reach decision to not sign transfer target this summer: Reports

Real Madrid have decided against making a move for Argentina international Nico Paz this summer, as per reports. The Como star was strongly linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, having moved to Italy from there last summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish giants have now reached a decision not to move for the young midfielder despite his €8 million buy-back clause and have communicated same to Como. They still retain the option of signing the 20-year-old for €9 million next summer as part of the buy-back deal inserted in his contract.

Real Madrid have a good number of attacking midfielders, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler featuring heavily in the Club World Cup. With Argentine gem Franco Mastantuono still to join the club this summer, they have decided to work with what they have this season.

