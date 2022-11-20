England squad to be rewarded with eye-watering eight-figure fee if they win 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

The Football Association (FA) is reportedly set to hand an eight-figure fee to the England squad in case of a 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

England are considered one of the potential winners of the famed quadrennial tournament in Qatar due to their world-class squad. However, Gareth Southgate's squad are traveling to Qatar on the back of a dreadful six-match winless run in the UEFA Nations League.

Ranked fifth in the world, the Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside the USA, Wales, and Iran. The 1966 FIFA World Cup winners are scheduled to open their campaign on November 23.

According to Daily Mail, England players are set to receive £500,000 each in winning bonuses from the FA if they manage to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Southgate is also set to receive a fee of around £3 million if his team emerges victorious in Qatar later in mid-December.

Out of all the 32 teams competing in the tournament, Brazil offers the most lavish bonuses with the help of their £30 million-a-year kit deal with Nike. Meanwhile, the Three Lions' pot are on par with other European countries, such as four-time world champions Germany and Belgium.

Furthermore, the top England players also stand to gain commissions from their sponsors if they have a fruitful outing in the Middle East.

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to kick off with the opener between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium on November 20. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on December 18.

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole opine about England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

During a recent interaction on LADbible TV, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch and former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole shared their two cents on the Three Lions' chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Crouch, who has represented his nation 42 times, said:

"For the tournament to be a success, they at least have to reach a semi-final or final. That's so difficult for me to say and not what people want to hear but Gareth Southgate has done an amazing job. I just think there are some top teams out there and I feel we need to view reaching the semi-final as a success."

Cole, who is a 56-cap former England international, added:

"I expect us to get out of the group and I think we will come into the tournament as it goes along. I think we need to be brave, we just need to keep on that wave of semi-finals and finals. I'm optimistic and I strongly agree we are going to do it this year."

