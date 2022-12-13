As per reports from the Daily Mail, FIFA prevented an all-English TV crew from publishing vital images regarding Japan's second goal against Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Japan's eventual win in that game on December 1 saw Germany get knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages.

Alvaro Morata scored an early goal for La Roja in the first half before two quick second-half goals from the Asian side overturned the deficit. Meanwhile, Germany won their game against Costa Rica, but it didn't help, as the Samurai Blue's victory kept Die Mannschaft in third place, thus eliminating them.

The winning goal from Japan, however, raised eyebrows as Kaoru Mitoma seemed to pull the ball back from just over the goal line. The ball was met by Ao Tanaka, who managed to put it into the goal to put Japan ahead and set Germany on the pathway to an early exit from the World Cup.

A lengthy VAR review of the goal was done to find out whether the ball had not crossed the goal line, and the goal was eventually given. However, reports from the Daily Mail have claimed that the all-English TV crew that directed the match were not allowed to screen the image that showed the VAR angle.

FIFA.com @FIFAcom Japan’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Spain was checked by VAR to determine if the ball had gone out of play.



The video match officials used the goal line camera images to check if the ball was still partially on the line or not. Japan’s second goal in their 2-1 win over Spain was checked by VAR to determine if the ball had gone out of play. The video match officials used the goal line camera images to check if the ball was still partially on the line or not. https://t.co/RhN8meei6Q

FIFA eventually went on to reveal the image to all after 24 hours. The TV crew, however, were left stunned as they did not expect that permission would be denied for showcasing such an important image.

FIFA did not comment on the reports, instead noting that the images viewers can see are those shown to the referee on the VAR pitchside screen.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC FIFA have released video evidence to show that the ball did NOT fully cross the line on Japan's second goal against Spain FIFA have released video evidence to show that the ball did NOT fully cross the line on Japan's second goal against Spain 👀 https://t.co/wVMkwPBevJ

Thomas Muller was reduced to tears after FIFA World Cup group stage exit

While the decision brought joy to Japan, who qualified as group winners, it was heartbreaking for Germany. This was Die Mannschaft's second consecutive FIFA World Cup group-stage exit.

German forward Thomas Muller cut a distraught figure as Germany crashed out after a sub-par group stage performance in Qatar. The Bayern Munich legend was inconsolable as he spoke to journalists in the post-match conference after their last group stage game against Costa Rica.

He revealed that his efforts in Qatar might potentially be his last in his country's colors (via Express):

"It's an absolute disaster! I don't know what happens next. If this was my last game, then I would like to say a few words to the German football fans. It was an enormous pleasure, dear people. We experienced great moments. I tried to leave my heart on the court in every game."

On Spain's loss to Japan, the German forward said:

"It is unbelievably bitter for us because our result would have been enough. It's a feeling of powerlessness. It’s an absolute catastrophe."

Earlier in the tournament, Germany suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opener before drawing 1-1 with group runners-up Spain.

