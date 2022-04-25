Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United could do with an entirely new starting XI to improve level of squad: Reports

Erik ten Hag reportedly believes Manchester United's rebuild may mean the side needs an entirely new starting XI next season onwards.

The Ajax coach will succeed current Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

Rangnick has gone on record to say that as many as 10 new players could be brought in to fix a squad in crisis. He feels that many of the players up not up to standards. However, here had been reservations over to what extent Rangnick was speaking plausibly.

Now, according to Independent, the German's interpretation of the Red Devils' squad is backed by Ten Hag. The Dutch manager is also of the opinion that the starting XI needs a major overhaul.

Manchester United's latest setback this campaign came against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, 23 April. They suffered their 10th league defeat of the season, losing 3-1 at the Emirates.

This means they are now unlikely to finish in the top four this season. They trail the fourth-placed Gunners by six points, having played a game more.

The Red Devils also exited all cup competitions this season with a squad that at times has looked more like a bunch of individuals than a cohesive unit.

How could Erik ten Hag's new Manchester United look?

Erik ten Hag is the man being tasked with overseeing what is one of the most important transitional periods in Manchester United's history.

Rangnick has hinted that the goalkeeping department is the only one that doesn't need changing.

However, he had a hard time dealing with the right-back position. According to Mirror, the German coach is not a fan of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. That could also be the case for Ten Hag, who may prefer the more attacking presence of Diogo Dalot.

At centre-back, there have been problems all season with club-captain Harry Maguire consistently giving poor performances. Raphael Varane has had injury issues whilst Victor Lindelof has been shaky as well.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are surely heading towards the Old Trafford exit door after barely making any appearances this season.

United have been linked with Ajax's Jurrien Timber, who Ten Hag could look to join his revolution at Old Trafford. However, the defender has already played down speculation (per MEN).

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for VIllarreal defender Pau Torres (per 90min).

The Spaniard is calm and collected on the ball, which Manchester United definitely haven't been this season. Transfermarkt value Torres at £45 million.

Left-back Luke Shaw had a fine season last campaign, but this year he has come off the boil following an impressive European Championships last summer. Alex Telles is more like a winger being tasked to play at full-back, defensively, and at times he is non-existent. They'll perhaps be banking on Shaw refining his form.

With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic leaving this summer with their contracts expiring, a midfielder will likely be targeted.

According to ElChiringuito, Ten Hag is eager for Frenkie De Jong to join him in Manchester once he arrives. Barca may agree to a bid of around £72 million (per MEN).

A centre-forward signing has been reported all season long with Edinson Cavani on his way out as his contract expires this summer.

According to The Athletic, the club admire Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, his price would likely have big consequences on their budget as he could cost upwards of £90 million (per Transfermarkt).

Benfica's Darwin Nunez makes sense and Express reports that the Uruguayan is a target.

Meanwhile, according to Metro, Ten Hag is reportedly also considering a move for Ajax winger Antony, who wants to leave the Dutch side. According to Transfermarkt, he could cost around £31.5 million.

Many changes are afoot at Manchester United and it will be interesting to see who lines up in the club's colors come the start of next season.

