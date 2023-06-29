Erik ten Hag has blocked Manchester United star's move to PL rivals due to David De Gea contract uncertainty - Reports

According to journalist Sam Wallace, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has blocked Tom Heaton's move to Luton Town amid uncertainty over David de Gea's future. Journalist Dharmesh Sheth recently provided an update on De Gea's contractual situation.

He told GiveMeSport:

"I’ve spoken to him many times about David de Gea, and it looked like it was odds on he was going to stay at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag would make all the right noises in news conferences particularly after high-profile errors David de Gea would make. He would say ‘Look, he’s kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League."

He added:

"But the information we’re getting now is that David de Gea’s Manchester United future is in the balance, and that both parties, Manchester United and David de Gea, are considering all of their options."

De Gea's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire tomorrow. However, United are still unsure whether to keep the Spaniard or let him go. They have decided to withdraw the offer they tabled.

Amidst the uncertainty, Ten Hag has blocked Heaton's move to newly promoted Luton Town. Heaton, 37, has made only three appearances for the Red Devils in his career, keeping clean sheets in all of those matches.

Former Manchester United star Juan Mata returned to the club for his project

Juan Mata is now a Galatasaray player. The Spaniard left at the start of the 2022–23 season. He was a key player for the Red Devils, scoring 51 goals and providing 47 assists in 285 matches for the club.

Mata is back at United to debut his project, named 'The Trequartista: Art and Football United'.

Speaking about returning to the club where he spent such a large chunk of his career, the former Chelsea and Valencia star said:

"I feel at home, yes. When I was coming back last night, I was feeling the energy already. I lived for so many years here. I have so many friends [here]. So I feel at home here. I'm so happy to be here."

Juan Mata is one of the most creative players of recent times in the Premier League. He was magnificent at both Chelsea and United. The Spaniard is now spreading his magic in the Turkish League.

