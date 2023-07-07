Erik ten Hag in contact with Manchester United target on daily basis as Red Devils seek to strike transfer agreement at earliest: Reports

Erik ten Hag is reportedly in contact with Manchester United target Andre Onana on a daily basis as he looks to sign the Inter Milan goalkeeper this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils' verbal offer of €45 million plus €5 million in add-ons wasn't enough to seal the deal. As per Fabrizio Romano, Inter have consistently maintained that they want €60 million (£51.23 million) including variables for Onana.

The 27-year-old Cameroonian custodian signed for Inter Milan from Ajax — Ten Hag's former club — on a five-year deal just last summer. The fact that he cost I Nerazzurri nothing in transfer fees means Inter would make a straight profit from his transfer this summer — excluding a year's wages.

Onana was one of his team's best players last season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He helped them finish in the top four of Serie A and reach the UEFA Champions League final, which they ultimately lost to Manchester City.

In the build-up to that game in Istanbul, Pep Guardiola praised Onana's ability on the ball at the expense of David de Gea. Interestingly, Manchester United are now looking to replace the Spanish shot-stopper with the Inter star.

De Gea, 32, is currently a free agent after his contract expired last month. A summer transfer is likely on the cards, while second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson is also open to leaving Old Trafford for Nottingham Forest (h/t the Times).

Pundit urges Manchester United not to pay £52m for Inter star

Pundit Alan Brazil has urged Manchester United to avoid breaking the bank for Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

The former United forward told TalkSPORT (h/t United in Focus):

"£39 million for a goalie? Can you believe it?. Don’t pay £52 million, for goodness sake. Too much. (Inter are) taking the mickey. I know he is a good goalie, but £39 million is plenty. Don’t pay any more."

The €80 million Chelsea spent to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 remains the record amount spent by a club on a goalkeeper. Manchester United have never paid more than €25 million on a goalkeeper — the amount they paid to sign David de Gea from Atletico Madrid 12 years ago.

As per Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, Manchester United have already agreed on personal terms with Onana. They are believed to be approaching Inter with an improved offer of around €55 million (£46.93 million).

