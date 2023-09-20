Erik ten Hag in danger of sack as Manchester United identify 'golden child' as his successor: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly edging towards the Old Trafford exit door and officials have identified Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as his potential successor.

Dutch outlet 1908.nl (via TEAMTalk) reports that Ten Hag is dangerously close to being given the sack by United. He has overseen a dismal start to the season with his side suffering three defeats in five league games.

Ten Hag was appointed Red Devils boss in May 2022 and guided his troops to a third-placed finish and a Carabao Cup win in his debut campaign. However, his side have faltered at the start of the new season despite spending €200 million in the summer.

Manchester United's hierarchy have a replacement in mind and it's Slot who is acknowledged as 'the Golden Child of Dutch football management'. The Feyenoord manager led De Stadionclub to the Eredivisie title last season with 25 wins in 34 league games.

Slot is viewed as a 'shoo-in' to replace Ten Hag should his fellow countryman be given the boot at Old Trafford. He possesses similar credentials to those of the current United boss which led the Premier League giants to seal his arrival from Ajax a year ago.

The Feyenoord manager is renowned for his development of players, molding a team with an exciting brand of football. He plays a 4-3-3 formation that has led to much success at De Kuip.

The former AZ Alkmaar coach admitted in May that he wants his next job to be outside of the Netherlands. He views the Premier League as the best in the world (via Sky Sports):

"The normal next step will be to go abroad and I've always said the best league in the world is the Premier League."

Slot has been in the sights of other Premier League sides in the past. The Dutch tactician turned down the opportunity to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United last season. He also held talks with Tottenham Hotspur about replacing Antonio Conte in the summer although they opted for Ange Postecoglou.

Ten Hag still has the backing of the Manchester United board for now given he's just over one year into his three-year contract. However, Slot is viewed as the current first-choice option to replace him if results don't improve.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Ten Hag succeeds at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the Red Devils in 2021.

Ten Hag became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent replacement at Manchester United last year. The Norweigan coach was dismissed by the Red Devils in November 2021 after a poor run of results including a 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Solskjaer has opened up on his sacking by questioning the club's ownership and revealing players he wanted signed that didn't arrive. However, he also hopes that United's current cycle of going through managers every few years is broken by Ten Hag. He told The Athletic:

"Let’s hope Erik is successful and if there is a cycle [at Manchester United], that he breaks it. Someone is going to do it."

Solskjaer spent three years in charge of the Red Devils and guided them to a second-placed finish in the 2020-21 season. However, his side lost the UEFA Europa League final on penalties that season which ultimately became his undoing.

The Norweigan coach is one of five permanent managers who have taken charge of Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. The club have continuously changed course every two to three seasons.