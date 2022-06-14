Erik ten Hag decided against renewing Paul Pogba’s contract to push for ‘priority’ signing at Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly decided against renewing Paul Pogba's contract at Old Trafford with all eyes set on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong, 25, continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. MEN recently reported that Barcelona are willing to compromise on a £70 million deal with the Red Devils.

Que T'hi Jugues reports that Erik ten Hag was asked by Manchester United chiefs about potentially renewing midfielder Pogba's contract at the club.

The former Ajax coach decided against doing so, with De Jong being a 'priority' signing. The Frenchman's contract expired this summer and departed the club.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Manchester United asked Erik ten Hag if he wanted to renew the contract of Paul Pogba, but he made it clear that the number one priority was to sign Frenkie De Jong.

[🥇] | Manchester United asked Erik ten Hag if he wanted to renew the contract of Paul Pogba, but he made it clear that the number one priority was to sign Frenkie De Jong. @QueThiJugues [🥇] 🚨🚨| Manchester United asked Erik ten Hag if he wanted to renew the contract of Paul Pogba, but he made it clear that the number one priority was to sign Frenkie De Jong.@QueThiJugues [🥇]

Pogba had been at Manchester United for six years, having rejoined from Juventus in a then-world record deal of £89 million back in 2016.

The French midfielder has had a controversial time at Old Trafford, plagued with criticism over his contribution to the Red Devils. He made 232 appearances, scoring 39 goals and contributing 51 whilst winning the Europa League and the League Cup.

The Frenchman looks likely to be heading back to Juventus having reportedly agreed a four-year deal with the Old Lady (per The Sun).

Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong continues

Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with Frenkie de Jong

Erik ten Hag knows all about De Jong, having managed him previously at Ajax before the Dutch midfielder left for Barcelona in 2019 for £77 million.

The 25-year-old played 59 times under Ten Hag, scoring three goals and contributing four assists.

The duo had great success with one another in Amsterdam, winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup. They also made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

De Jong's time at Barcelona has been in the side's period of setback with financial complications having hit the La Liga giants.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "The number one priority is a midfielder and Manchester United remain in talks with Barcelona over the signing of the midfielder Frenkie de Jong."



Manchester United's window appears to be heating up after Frenkie de Jong is one of many to be linked with them 🗣 "The number one priority is a midfielder and Manchester United remain in talks with Barcelona over the signing of the midfielder Frenkie de Jong."Manchester United's window appears to be heating up after Frenkie de Jong is one of many to be linked with them https://t.co/4E4JlavW0V

Lionel Messi departed the club last summer and Barca are in somewhat of a rebuild under Xavi Hernandez as a result.

However, they seem willing to enter their new era under Xavi without De Jong and have been linked with Manchester City midfielder Bernado Silva.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi would like to sign the Portuguese midfielder if De Jong leaves.

Silva has done nothing to play down speculation of a move to the Nou Camp whilst on international duty with Portugal, telling O Jogo (via MEN):

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to answer, because I'm at the service of the national team and super focused on the game that remains. When the season ends, we'll see what happens."

In this case, it seems likely that De Jong will leave Barcelona and Manchester United will hope that they bring him to Old Trafford.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far