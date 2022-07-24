Erik ten Hag to get massive 7-figure bonus if Manchester United secure UEFA Champions League football - Reports

Erik ten Hag is expected to receive a £3 million bonus if he guides Manchester United back to the Champions League, according to The Sun (via The Daily Mail).

The Red Devils will begin their new era under the Dutch tactician competing in the UEFA Europa League due to their sixth-placed finish in the league last season.

According to the aforementioned source, Ten Hag will pocket a £9 million salary over the course of his tenure at Old Trafford. The salary is not comparable to the likes of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

However, there are various bonuses attached in the Dutchman's contract. One such bonus is the seven-figure incentive if he guides Manchester United back to the Champions League.

It is vital for a club like Manchester United to qualify and remain in the Champions League for a steady flow of income. According to the reports, the Red Devils could incur debts of around £90 million if they fail to qualify for the Champions League for a second year in a row.

Not securing a place in the top four will also see United miss out on £25 million from their kit sponsor Adidas. The club would also miss out on other crucial sources of income like broadcasting revenue, ticketing money and prize money.

As things stand, Manchester United are also currently facing possible financial implications from their shirt sales due to uncertainty surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many fans have purchased a shirt with Ronaldo and number 7 at the back. However, these fans are already asking the club shop for refunds or replacements should the five-time Ballon d'Or winner leave the club.

It is, however, worth mentioning that the Red Devils are building a squad capable of challenging for a Champions League berth. United have so far signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Manchester United's pre-season form has brought in a lot of optimism

Erik ten Hag's side have been excellent in pre-season, which could be a sign of things to come during the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils have won three and drawn one out of their four pre-season friendlies in Thailand and Australia.

United started their pre-season with a convincing 4-0 victory over rivals Liverpool in Bangkok. They would then go on to secure a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory followed by a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Manchester United, however, gave up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Aston Villa in their most recent game.

