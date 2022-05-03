Erik ten Hag identifies 3 affordable names who can 'fit perfectly' into Manchester United plans: Reports

Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified three affordable players to help with his rebuild of the Manchester United squad. The Red Devils are set to undergo a huge transformation under the incoming Dutch coach, who will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick this summer.

The likes of Pau Torres, Declan Rice and Harry Kane have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford. Fichajes has given three names that are lower down on United's agenda.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is reportedly of interest, having been consistently one of the Premier League's top performing midfielders. The 27-year-old has been in fine form for the Saints this season, scoring nine goals and contributing five assists in 33 league appearances. He is contracted to the St Mary's side until 2026 but a move to a bigger club may be on the cards in the near future.

Another name reportedly on Ten Hag's wishlist is Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Not surprised Man Utd are seriously linked with Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.



Erik ten Hag will of course sign well known players but he also loves young, hungry talents he can develop with his playing style, like we've seen with his Ajax teams.



This rebuild will be fun 🍿 Not surprised Man Utd are seriously linked with Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.Erik ten Hag will of course sign well known players but he also loves young, hungry talents he can develop with his playing style, like we've seen with his Ajax teams.This rebuild will be fun 🍿 https://t.co/A08a2DCFKL

The 22-year-old has grown into one of Europe's most admired full-backs. Malacia has flourished in the Eredivisie as well as the the UEFA Conference League. He could be set to make the final with the Dutch side as they currently lead Marseille 3-2 in the semi-finals after the first leg. He could be available for around €15 million and his current deal with Feyernoord runs until 2024.

Finally, Jarrod Bowen is a forward being linked with a move to Manchester United. The 25-year-old has excelled under David Moyes at West Ham United and has been one of the top performers in an impressive season for the Hammers. He has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

His current deal runs until 2025 but with a growing reputation as one of England's most admired wingers, Bowen could look for greener pastures. He has a remarkable record of 20 goal contributions in 33 Premier League appearances this season.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Jarrod Bowen has now been directly involved in exactly 100 goals in 208 appearances in England's top four tiers (71 goals, 29 assists), with 64 involvements coming for Hull City and 36 for West Ham.



Get him on the plane to the World Cup! 🦁 Jarrod Bowen has now been directly involved in exactly 100 goals in 208 appearances in England's top four tiers (71 goals, 29 assists), with 64 involvements coming for Hull City and 36 for West Ham. Get him on the plane to the World Cup! 🦁 https://t.co/B0JoP2a3BM

Manchester United need to be clever in the summer transfer window

Questions have been asked over Manchester United's signings such as Edinson Cavani

The Red Devils have been guilty of making mistakes in past transfer windows. They have often gone for the quick-fix rather than thinking long-term and can ill afford to make any errors under Erik ten Hag's rebuild. Therefore, the aforementioned trio would make perfect sense given the age of the trio and the different positions they occupy.

Versatility will also be key in tracking players, which is why the likes of Bowen and Ajax's Jurrien Timber are being linked.

According to Rudy Galetti, Timber is a target as he can play both at right-back and at centre-back.

Manchester United fans can expect to no longer see veteran players targeted as Ralf Rangnick has reportedly highlighted the club's recent issue in bringing such a signing in (per Mirror).

