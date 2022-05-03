Erik ten Hag identifies plan to ‘revitalise’ Harry Maguire at Manchester United: Reports

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified a plan to 'revitalise' Harry Maguire's Old Trafford career.

The current Ajax head coach will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. He has a huge job on his hands in rebuilding the club.

Manchester United have encountered a woeful campaign. They have exited all cup competitions and can only obtain their lowest ever points tally (64) in the Premier League. They look unlikely to make it to the fourth spot to make it to the Champions League next season.

One major talking point of the season has been the form of Maguire.

The Manchester United captain has been at the forefront of any criticism that has come the way of the side. His performances have been lamented by fans and the media throughout the season.

However, according to The Telegraph, Ten Hag is conjuring up a plan to get Maguire back to his best at United. The report claims that Ten Hag wants to find out why Maguire is more comfortable playing for England than he is for Manchester United.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Erik Ten Hag will remove Manchester United's captain's armband from Harry Maguire and give it to David De Gea.



The Red Devils are also expected to bring in a new left-sided centre-half which would mean moving Maguire across to the right-side.

Manchester United interested in Villarreal defender Pau Torres: Reports

Pau Torres is highly sought after

One Manchester United transfer target that seemingly never fails to go away is Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for the Spaniard. They were even expected to make a move for the 25-year-old last summer, as per ESPN.

Instead, they brought in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for £34 million but they are once again tracking Torres.

The Villarreal centre-back is having a fine season at the Estadio de la Cerámica. He has played a key role in his side's progression in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Stretty News @StrettyNews #MUFC strettynews.com/2022/04/28/eri… According to reports, Ten Hag wants to sign Timber to use as a right-back and Torres to partner Varane According to reports, Ten Hag wants to sign Timber to use as a right-back and Torres to partner Varane 👇 #MUFC strettynews.com/2022/04/28/eri…

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Torres is being targeted by United alongside Ajax's Jurrien Timber, who can play at both centre-back and right-back.

The duo will give Ten Hag vital options at the back with their being doubts over Phil Jones and Eric Bailly.

Victor Lindelof has also failed to establish himself as a starter. Hence, it will be interesting to see which two centre-backs make up Ten Hag's back four.

