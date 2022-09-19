Erik ten Hag keen on strengthening Manchester United squad during January transfer window: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag might look to make additions to the squad in the winter transfer market, believes The Athletic's Laurie Whitewell.

In a recent interview while talking about United's transfer plans and discussions with the executive level members, Ten Hag had said:

“We have many meetings — we have to improve the structures in and around the club. And we will also look to the window in January or next summer already.”

Whitewell thinks Ten Hag mentioning the winter window, in particular, is a clear hint that he wants more players before the end of the season. The new United boss has been given more than £200 million to make significant additions to his team.

Casemiro from Real Madrid, Antony and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United (loan) and Christian Eriksen on a free transfer are the new signings at Old Trafford.

United look a regalvanised unit under Ten Hag's new system with fresh faces in the team. However, Whitewell believes the Dutch boss wants more additions to keep his plans of rebuilding Manchester United moving along swiftly.

However, spending money in January could pose a problem for United, whose owners are unlikely to spend a lot more after investing a heavy amount in the summer.

Their recent history points to the fact that barring Bruno Fernandes' signing, Manchester United did not spend a lot of money in January. The Athletic believes there will have to be a mutual agreement between the hierarchy and the manager to come to a better understanding of exactly how much they can spend in January.

Manchester United have recovered from their poor start to the season

The Red Devils made a poor start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day. The situation worsened when they were hammered 4-0 at Brentford in gameweek 2.

Ten Hag's men worked hard on their game as a unit after that and have won four games on the trot in the league, including victories against Liverpool and Arsenal.

They have won one and lost one game in the Europa League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far