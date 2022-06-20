Erik ten Hag looking to complete at least 5 summer signings as Manchester United boss - Reports

Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to make at least five summer signings before the new season, according to the Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils need a major rebuild ahead of the 2022-23 season following a disappointing campaign last time around.

According to the aforementioned source, there are various names on ten Hag's transfer shortlist. These include the likes of Christian Eriksen, Jurrien Timber, Antony and Frenkie de Jong.

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been constantly linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer. The 25-year-old will most likely be sold in the summer, provided they get around £85 million for the Dutchman. United, however, do not want to be held at ransom for one particular player.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Frenkie De Jong, Jurrien Timber & Christian Eriksen



🗣 Frenkie De Jong, Jurrien Timber & Christian Eriksen @FabrizioRomano exclusively tells us about all things Manchester United 🔴 Frenkie De Jong, Jurrien Timber & Christian Eriksen🗣 @FabrizioRomano exclusively tells us about all things Manchester United 💰 https://t.co/cmDeISoVEX

Defensive reinforcements are also high on the priority list for Erik ten Hag. Manchester United have been linked with a move for 21-year-old Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. However, according to recent reports, Timber has been told not to move to Old Trafford by his national team manager Louis van Gaal if he wants to be in his World Cup plans.

United therefore have two other defenders on their shortlist. These include Villarreal star Pau Torres and Braga defender David Carmo.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Danish star Christian Eriksen. The 30-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on the books of Brentford in the Premier League. Eriksen will soon become a free agent and will be available on a free transfer.

The Red Devils are also on the verge of losing Dean Henderson. According to Fabrizio Romano, newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest want the England goalkeeper on a season-long loan deal. This could prompt United to dip into the transfer market for a new back-up goalkeeper for David De Gea.

Lastly, Manchester United also need strengthening in attack and are linked with Antony from Ajax. The Brazilian international is a right-sided attacker, a position United need new personnel in.

It is, however, worth noting that despite wanting to sign a plethora of players, Manchester United have not brought in a single new player at the time of writing.

Manchester United have had a number of exits this summer

The Red Devils will see a number of key first-team players leave the club on a free transfer this summer. The likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have all confirmed their exits from the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Juventus expect Pogba to sign the contract for his return very soon. Juventus are closing on final details for Paul Pogba deal. Contract almost agreed, €8m salary net per season plus add ons. It’s just matter of final details.Juventus expect Pogba to sign the contract for his return very soon. Juventus are closing on final details for Paul Pogba deal. Contract almost agreed, €8m salary net per season plus add ons. It’s just matter of final details. ⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #JuventusJuventus expect Pogba to sign the contract for his return very soon. https://t.co/j3PxSSAS1k

All these players will need replacing sooner rather than later. United will be under immense pressure to have a successful season this time around. They finished the 2021-22 season in a lowly sixth position and failed to secure a single trophy to their name for a fifth consecutive season.

