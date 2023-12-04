Erik ten Hag has lost 50% of the Manchester United dressing room as players make their feelings known to the under-pressure boss: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly lost 50% of the dressing room which has become disgruntled with his coaching methods.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reports that several United players are unhappy with Ten Hag's style of play. The Red Devils have been woeful so far this season, losing six of 14 league games, 10 across competitions.

Manchester United players' issues also stem from training in which they view as being 'too hard'. They feel they are 'running too much during training' and don't know what for.

Some of the United squad have spoken to the Dutch coach about his management and how they've had success elsewhere. But, the former Ajax coach isn't willing to change his approach to cater to his players.

This piles even more pressure on Ten Hag whose future at Old Trafford is in doubt. His side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' on the weekend, being dominated by Eddie Howe's Magpies.

Manchester United have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, a tournament Ten Hag won last season to end a six-year trophy drought. His side are also edging towards UEFA Champions League elimination, needing to beat Bayern Munich and hope that Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen draw.

Ten Hag was appointed Red Devils boss in July 2022. He signed a three-year deal after leaving Ajax for Old Trafford and has overseen 52 wins in 83 games.

Tim Howard thinks there is a lack of respect between Ten Hag and his Manchester United players

Erik ten Hag's strictness is causing problems.

Ten Hag's strict management style appears to not be clicking with his Red Devils squad. This is the same crop of players that have downed tools for some big-profile coaches such as Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.

Tim Howard assessed the situation following Manchester United's loss to Newcastle. He feels Ten Hag's strict nature is causing division within the camp (via Football365):

"Players will take any excuse to bottle it, they’ll take any excuse to say it’s not my fault. And at United, it’s been that way for a very long time. We’ve spoken to Bruno Fernandes, twice, and he told us, straight up, he’s [Ten Hag] a disciplinarian, he wants us to be on time, he wants us to do what he says."

The former United goalkeeper suggests Ten Hag has fallen out with several high-profile players. He reckons there is a lack of respect between the two parties:

"He’s fallen out with (Raphael) Varane, (Harry) Maguire, (Marcus) Rashford, (Jadon) Sancho, (Anthony) Martial... You know, they (other managers) have one or two example-making moments and then everyone else falls in line. They don’t continually fall out with players. So I think there’s a lack of respect there.”

If Ten Hag were to be dismissed it would be the fourth permanent Manchester United manager to be sacked since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. It's becoming a worrying cycle that has painted the picture of the gloom and doom at Old Trafford.