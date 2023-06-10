Erik ten Hag and majority of Manchester United squad ready to welcome Mason Greenwood back - Reports

Manchester United prodigy Mason Greenwood is set to receive a welcome back from Erik ten Hag and "most" of his teammates if he is reinstated in the squad, according to a recent report from The Sun.

The 21-year-old forward was suspended due to charges of rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behavior back in January 2022. All the charges were subsequently dropped a year later, and since then, there has been speculation about Greenwood's return to the team.

United have pursued an internal investigation into the matter, with no official conclusion yet reached on the forward's future. According to The Sun report (via Goal), a final decision is expected within a week.

The publication further claims that manager ten Hag, along with a majority of Greenwood's teammates, are prepared to welcome the young star back into the fold.

The ultimate verdict on the forward's return remains with the club's US-based proprietors, the Glazer family. However, there's an air of apprehension surrounding the potential implications of Greenwood being reinstated.

Last month, inside sources disclosed that the resolution would be heavily swayed by the club's stakeholders' views. The club's women's team, in particular, have expressed their reservations about Greenwood's potential comeback.

As per the report, the young forward is eager for a resolution to the saga and is "delighted" that ten Hag and several teammates would be willing to accept him back. Rumours are also hinting at a possible loan to Spain, Italy, or Turkey.

Manchester United, however, have maintained a measured silence since acknowledging earlier this year that Greenwood's charges were dropped. The young footballer's future hangs in the balance as the Red Devils weigh their options.

Manchester United are interested in Porto goalkeeper

Manchester United have set their sights on Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to a report by Correio da Manha (via FootballTalk). The Red Devils' quest for a new shot-stopper this summer has been ongoing, with the 23-year-old Costa being tracked for some time.

Porto are looking at a potential summer sale of their top talents and have conceded that Costa might be part of their financial game plan. As per the report, United's negotiations with Porto are expected to continue, aiming to reach a mutually beneficial agreement for the prized goalkeeper.

Costa, considered one of Porto's finest players, has put up commendable stats in the recent league season. He conceded a mere 22 goals and kept a clean sheet in 16 of the 33 matches he played. However, securing Costa would require Manchester United to shell out a considerable sum.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes