Erik ten Hag could miss out on each of his 4 midfield targets for Manchester United this summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to miss out on four of their top midfield targets this summer.

As per a report in the Daily Star, the Red Devils are set to miss out on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, and Declan Rice. The aforementioned report claims that Erik ten Hag will have to look elsewhere for his midfield reinforcements.

West Ham United are declining to sell their prized asset Declan Rice as they look to build a side around him. Moreover, the report claims the midfielder is not interested as the Red Devils will not play in the Champions League next season.

The Daily Star claim Borussia Dortmund are not willing to let Bellingham leave in the summer as they are already losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City. Milinkovic-Savic and Kalvin Phillips have been told they will not be sold in the summer, as per the report.

Can Van de Beek revive his Manchester United career?

Manchester United do have one midfielder with whom Ten Hag has worked – Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman is out on loan at Everton and is set to return in the summer.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Man Utd are instructing agents to find best FREE signings this summer - with Erik Ten Hag to be hamstrung by modest transfer budget Man Utd are instructing agents to find best FREE signings this summer - with Erik Ten Hag to be hamstrung by modest transfer budget https://t.co/fLG4ouRiKJ

Former Red Devils defender Jaap Stam believes the midfielder will add a different dimension to the side and told Manchester United's official website [via Mirror]:

"I think Donny is a good player. We've seen him in Holland and when he was at United he didn't always get the opportunity to play. I don't know why, because of certain reasons, it's difficult to say from the outside that this is it, but from what I understand, and what I know, for a player to produce and do well, he needs to have other players around him who can produce and bring him to a certain level, because then it's easier to step up for yourself as well."

He added:

"If you're making choices with the players who are already there and who to keep within the club and also who to bring in: is that the perfect fit with how you want to play on the left, on the right, in the middle, up front? To have that ideal partnership, basically, to do well and get results."

"It could be possible that when Donny comes back in, he's going to perform next season, but it's very important for him as to who he's going to play with in midfield, for instance, if he's going to be playing there. That's for him, but it's also for 10 or 15 other players maybe the same situation."

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

