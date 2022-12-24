Erik ten Hag has ‘obsession’ regarding one player’s future at Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly determined to secure a new contract for Marcus Rashford, with sources saying that the Dutchman views it as an "obsession." Rashford has enjoyed a successful season so far, scoring nine goals across all competitions and becoming the team's main scorer.

In response to Rashford's strong performances, Manchester United have already triggered a clause in his current contract, extending it until 2024 in an effort to keep him at the club.

However, rumors of a potential move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have circulated. This has led to Ten Hag's reported determination to secure Rashford's long-term commitment to the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano discussed Ten Hag and Rashford's potential contract extension on YouTube (via Express), stating:

"Behind the scenes, Erik ten Hag is pushing Man Utd's board, as an obsession, to extend Marcus Rashford's contract."

He added:

"Erik ten Hag thinks it's going to be really difficult for Man Utd to find another player like Rashford on the market. He considers him a top player and wants a long-term contract for Rashford.”

Last season, Rashford struggled under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, scoring only five goals in total.

However, this season, he has regained his form and confidence, performing at the peak of his abilities. Ten Hag has transformed the previously struggling forward into one of United's best options in attack this season.

Securing a new contract for Rashford will be a priority for Manchester United as they look to build a strong team and challenge for top positions in the Premier League. The 25-year-old has proven himself to be a vital player for the team, and his continued success will be crucial for the Old Trafford club.

Ten Hag's reported "obsession" with getting Rashford to sign a new deal shows the importance that he places on the player's role in the team and the club's future plans.

Marcus Rashford hails Manchester United teammate after impressive display against Burnley

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Rashford on Wan Bissaka: "He's a massively important player, We all know about his defensive qualities and, for me, he just needs confidence to be pushed to go forward because, when he goes forward, he can create goalscoring opportunities for us.” Rashford on Wan Bissaka: "He's a massively important player, We all know about his defensive qualities and, for me, he just needs confidence to be pushed to go forward because, when he goes forward, he can create goalscoring opportunities for us.” #MUFC 🚨 Rashford on Wan Bissaka: "He's a massively important player, We all know about his defensive qualities and, for me, he just needs confidence to be pushed to go forward because, when he goes forward, he can create goalscoring opportunities for us.” #MUFC 🔴 https://t.co/FfvQI4dguy

Marcus Rashford has praised Aaron Wan-Bissaka's performance in Manchester United's recent League Cup victory over Burnley. The Red Devils secured a 2-0 win at Old Trafford, with the right back providing the assist for Christian Eriksen's opening goal and Rashford scoring the second.

In an interview with MUTV, Rashford hailed his teammate's contribution and noted the importance of his role in the team. The forward stated (via Daily Mail):

"Yeah, massively important player. We all know about his defensive qualities and, for me, he just needs confidence to be pushed to go forward because when he goes forward he can create goalscoring opportunities for us and today he had no right to get that ball but he got there anyway."

