Erik ten Hag oversees wrong-footed training sessions at Manchester United with 27-year-old star featuring among others: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been overseeing wrong-footed training sessions to help strengthen the weaker foot of certain players, as per Manchester Evening News.

The report claims that Luke Shaw has been a feature in the sessions, with Ten Hag looking for the English left-back to strengthen his right-foot.

The Dutch tactician found an issue with the lack of left-footed players at Manchester United when he took over back in April.

The Red Devils signed left-back Tyrell Malacia, left centre-back Lisandro Martinez and left-footed winger Antony in the summer to deal with the problem.

The intensity of training is reported to have increased following the arrivals of Antony and his Brazilian compatriot Casemiro.

The duo have added to the squad's competition for places, with Casemiro challenging Scott McTominay for a starting berth under Ten Hag.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% pass accuracy

3 ground duels won

3 clearances

2 tackles won

1/1 dribbles completed

1 shot blocked

1 interception



Enjoying life under Erik Ten Hag. Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal:100% pass accuracy3 ground duels won3 clearances2 tackles won1/1 dribbles completed1 shot blocked1 interceptionEnjoying life under Erik Ten Hag. Scott McTominay’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal:100% pass accuracy3 ground duels won3 clearances2 tackles won1/1 dribbles completed1 shot blocked1 interceptionEnjoying life under Erik Ten Hag. 🙌 https://t.co/wl0kcqD8ws

The Scottish midfielder has hugely improved under the United boss and has kept his place in the team despite the arrival of the £60 million defensive-midfielder.

Ten Hag's tenure in charge has gone down well with the higher-ups at Old Trafford who have been impressed with his disciplinary management and personable nature.

The Dutch tactician has high expectations over poor professionalism, a lack of effort and is decisive in his team selections.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik Ten Hag praises his team's performance and togetherness but says there is still room for improvement "You have to live every day high standards, that is my demand"Erik Ten Hag praises his team's performance and togetherness but says there is still room for improvement "You have to live every day high standards, that is my demand" 😤Erik Ten Hag praises his team's performance and togetherness but says there is still room for improvement 🔴 https://t.co/5wXXyQ2Pdp

It bodes well for the Red Devils, who have come into form in the league following two demoralizing defeats at the start of the season.

Ten Hag has overseen four league wins on the trot, including an impressive 2-1 win over Liverpool on August 22.

United did lose 1-0 to Real Sociedad last week in the Europa League, with Ten Hag having made many changes to his preferred XI.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag explains his management

Ten Hag enjoying his time in charge at Old Trafford

Ten Hag has impressed many with his attention to detail at Manchester United and he has dealt with a number of issues superbly.

None more so than the circus surrounding the potential departure of Cristiano Ronaldo throughout the summer.

The Dutch tactician made it to 100 days as the Red Devils manager and he discussed how he has gone about work during that time.

He told Sky Sports:

"What I am doing is a football process. I love to manage that on and also off the pitch. I really enjoy it, it excites and challenges me and it is good to have this experience."

He added:

"I do have emotion when I make decisions, use intuition and feelings but they have to be rational and strategic if you want to go in the direction where Manchester United want to go, and we all have to be on the same page."

