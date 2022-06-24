Erik ten Hag played a key role in Ralf Rangnick's sudden exit from Manchester United - Reports

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly played a key role in Ralf Rangnick exiting Old Trafford earlier this summer.

According to ESPN, ten Hag was reluctant to work with Rangnick, who was due to take up a consultancy role with the Red Devils, starting this summer. This reluctance ultimately led to United cutting ties with the German tactician after due consultation with ten Hag.

Parting ways with United meant Rangnick can now solely focus on his role as head coach of the Austrian men's national team. He was initially set to hold the role alongside his consultancy position at Old Trafford.

The report further added that Rangnick expected to meet the former AFC Ajax boss in person upon his arrival for a "detailed meeting." However, ten Hag opted to have a telephonic conversation instead.

ESPN went on to state that Manchester United's hierarchy also had issues with Rangnick. The club's bosses were reportedly growing "increasingly exasperated" with the former Red Bull Leipzig manager's public comments about United.

One of the comments the report specifically quoted was Rangnick's suggestion that the Red Devils needed 10 new signings this summer. Another notable instance came when he publicly stated that United rejected his request to sign a striker in the January transfer window (as per The Guardian).

ESPN went on to state that their sources revealed that the Red Devils asked Rangnick to sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of his departure.

Ralf Rangnick endured a dismal outing as Manchester United's interim boss

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the 2021-22 season after the club's dismal run of form. They then brought in Rangnick to take over from caretaker boss Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Aside from a bright start in his first game, the Red Devils continued on their downward spiral under the German. He won just 11 of his 29 matches in charge across all competitions, recording nine losses.

Under his watch, Manchester United exited the FA Cup on penalties against Middlesbrough in the fourth round. They also fell 2-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after a disappointing display against Atletico Madrid.

They also ended their league campaign with 58 points, their lowest tally ever in the Premier League. This meant they could only finish in sixth place, failing to secure Champions League football for the 2022-23 season.

