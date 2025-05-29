Erik ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen discussing potential moves for Antony and one other Manchester United star: Reports

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have held internal talks to deliberate on potential moves for Manchester United stars Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, as per reports. The German side are set for a rebuild under Erik ten Hag, who has been named as their new manager ahead of the 2025-26 season.

German publication Kicker reports that both forwards are under consideration as ten Hag is set to once again turn to familiar faces. Both Antony and Garnacho received their big breaks under the Dutch manager, who was fired by the Red Devils late last year.

Alejandro Garnacho has fallen out with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim and has been advised to find a new club this summer. The 20-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 58 appearances for the Red Devils this season, but his future appears to lie away from Old Trafford.

Antony endured a tough time in England after ten Hag signed him from Ajax in the summer of 2022, having been together in Holland. The Brazil international accepted a loan move to Real Betis in the January transfer window, where he scored nine goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances.

Bayer Leverkusen finished second in Bundesliga this season and have lost manager Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid. With Florian Wirtz also appearing set to leave the club, there is a need for reinforcements in key attacking positions.

Garnacho was approached by Atletico Madrid and Napoli in the winter but neither side managed to find an agreement with Manchester United. The Argentine winger, alongside Antony, would be a good addition to Erik ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen side.

Manchester United dealt blow as major target set to join rivals: Reports

Manchester United have been dealt a blow as first-choice striker target Liam Delap appears set to join Chelsea, as per reports. The Blues have finalised an agreement with Ipswich Town for the transfer of the England U-21 international, who scored 12 league goals this season.

According to The Athletic, Delap's profile and modest price tag made him the primary target for Ruben Amorim's side this summer. The 22-year-old is now set to join Chelsea due to the club's qualification for the UEFA Champions League and the presence of Enzo Maresca as coach.

Manchester United will likely turn their attention to their other targets after failing to sign Delap for £30 million. They have already agreed to sign Matheus Cunha, and will look to add more quality to their attacking positions, as well.

