Erik ten Hag has sanctioned the sale of 4 Manchester United stars as he looks to raise funds for summer transfers- Reports

According to the Manchester Evening News, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has sanctioned the sale of four players in the summer to raise funds for transfers. The four players on the list are Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, and Alex Telles.

Maguire has been a bit-part player for the Red Devils this season. The club captain has made only 27 appearances across competitions and has often been used as a substitute.

Williams, meanwhile, has played only one game for the senior team. Bailly is out on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Olympique de Marseille, while Telles is on loan at La Liga club Sevilla.

After Ten Hag's arrival last summer, Manchester United splashed out €220 million in the transfer market, signing marquee players like Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Antony.

The club are expected to spend more in the summer in a bid to continue the rebuilding process. Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong is one of the players that the Old Trafford club are highly interested in.

United, however, need to abide by the financial fair play rules as well. To do so, they are looking to offload players from the current roster.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addressed injury issues

Manchester United are missing several first-team players through injury as Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Marcus Rashford have all been on the sidelines.

Marcel Sabitzer also picked up a knock during the warm-up before the game against Nottingham Forest. He was replaced by Christian Eriksen in the first XI.

After the 2-0 win against Forest, Ten Hag addressed the team's injury owes, telling the media (via United's website):

''You see how quickly things can change, last week we had nine fit defenders, today we had four. We need the numbers especially as we are one of a few teams in Europe who are playing a lot of games and we need the numbers to stay in competitions because we want a good team every time we step on the pitch. Today was one step where we proved we can perform really well with those players and Thursday we have to go again and Sunday we have to go again.''

Manchester United will next play Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. The first leg at Old Trafford between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw.

