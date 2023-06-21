Erik ten Hag set for talks with Premier League linked defender as Manchester United take lead in transfer race to sign him: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to hold talks with AS Monaco center-back Axel Disasi for a potential summer move.

According to RMC Sport, the Red Devils are in the lead to sign the France international, with other Premier League clubs also in the race for his signature.

Axel Disasi made a name for himself in Ligue 2 for French club Reims, helping them win the title in the 2017-18 season. He made 53 appearances before joining Monaco in 2020 on a five-year deal for €13 million.

The 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength since. Disasi had a stellar 2022-23 campaign, making 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals, and providing four assists. He helped Reims keep 10 clean sheets.

Ten Hag and Co. are reportedly leading the race to sign him. But they will need to act fast due to other unnamed Premier League clubs also being interested in the Frenchman.

While no official offer has been made to Monaco yet, there are beliefs that the Red Devils will accelerate their interest in Disasi. This is due to the fact that Ten Hag plans on holding talks to discuss a move to Old Trafford as he holds the player in 'high esteem.'

Manchester United will need to act fast to avoid losing out on another center-back. The Red Devils were interested in Napoli's Kim Min-Jae but are likely to miss out on signing him due to Bayern Munich's late interest.

If Axel Disasi was to join the club, he would be an excellent backup option for the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Chelsea reject Manchester United's second bid for Mason Mount: Reports

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have rejected Manchester United's second bid for midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount has struggled with various injury issues this season, liming him only to 35 appearances across competitions. He scored three goals and provided six assists. However, it wasn't enough to salvage the Blues' season as they finished 12th in the Premier League table.

The 24-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer and he reportedly is interested in a move to Manchester United. Erik ten Hag has earmarked Mount as a priority transfer due to his creativity and work rate, which would improve the Red Devils' midfield.

Manchester United initially made a bid of £40 million offer which was swiftly rejected. They reportedly made their second bid today (June 21), offering £45 million plus £5m in add-ons. However, Chelsea have countered and want £60m plus £5m in bonuses for the England international.

The Red Devils reportedly have no plans on meeting the Blues' asking price but an agreement between both clubs appears to be imminent.

