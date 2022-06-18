Erik ten Hag 'starting to get frustrated' with Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly becoming frustrated with the club's long-drawn pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The United boss appears to have held up his end of the bargain by convincing the Dutch midfielder to join him at Old Trafford.

Mirror reports that the former Ajax manager's "charm offensive" has paid off with De Jong now open to moving to the Red Devils. They have collaborated previously during their time at Ajax and the Dutch manager is looking for the same at Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United are yet to agree on a fee with Barcelona for the midfielder, which is reportedly frustrating Ten Hag.

According to The Athletic, the United manager is "starting to get frustrated" with the transfer saga that has been ongoing for a number of weeks.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Murmurings have begun that Erik ten Hag is starting to get a bit frustrated. He understands #mufc 's budget - around £120 million - but knows the value in getting a player in early. [ @lauriewhitwell Murmurings have begun that Erik ten Hag is starting to get a bit frustrated. He understands #mufc's budget - around £120 million - but knows the value in getting a player in early. [@lauriewhitwell]

The Red Devils are reportedly operating on a budget of around £120 million. The Dutchman is well aware of the obstacles the side face in their transfer operations.

However, the United boss wants the signing of De Jong wrapped up quickly so he can look at other targets.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona want €85 million for their midfielder and the two sides remain in negotiations.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça.€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting. Manchester United and Barça, still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barça. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barça want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting.

De Jong made 46 appearances for Barcelona last season, scoring four goals and contributing five assists.

Erik ten Hag's frustrations over Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is understandable

Erik ten Hag is eager to reunite with his former Ajax star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows Frenkie de Jong very well from his time managing the Dutch midfielder at Ajax.

The two enjoyed success working with one another, winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup and making it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

With Ten Hag eager to reunite with his former midfielder, it is merited that he becomes agitated by United's lack of progress on the potential deal.

Although Manchester United have been criticised for paying over-the-odds for talent in recent windows, De Jong is perhaps an anomaly given the circumstances.

Ten Hag has just taken over at Old Trafford and has a clear plan for the rebuild of the United side.

De Jong is his prime target and therefore with the Red Devils taking their time over the deal its leaving other potential targets at risk of slipping away.

RedReveal @RedReveal #mufc are prioritising a midfielder (Frenkie de Jong atm) and a new striker. They could also sign a defensive midfielder, central defender, right-back and winger this summer depending on Erik ten Hag's wishes, the number of outgoings and the club's budget. [ @ChrisWheelerDM #mufc are prioritising a midfielder (Frenkie de Jong atm) and a new striker. They could also sign a defensive midfielder, central defender, right-back and winger this summer depending on Erik ten Hag's wishes, the number of outgoings and the club's budget. [@ChrisWheelerDM]

The Dutch coach is looking to reinforce a number of areas in the Manchester United squad, including midfield.

Hence, the club will need to quickly get a deal over the line for De Jong with pre-season on the horizon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far