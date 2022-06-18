Erik ten Hag 'stunned' by reluctance shown by target over Manchester United switch: Reports

Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly 'stunned' by the reluctance of Jurrien Timber to follow him to Old Trafford.

According to The Daily Mirror, the Manchester United manager is surprised that Timber has rejected a move to reunite with him.

The Daily Metro revealed earlier this week that the Ajax defender has made up his mind on staying at Johan Cryuff Arena next season.

Metro claimed that Timber was eyed by Ten Hag due to his ability to slot in either at centre-back or at right-back.

However, the same report has suggested that the 20-year-old has decided to reject the Red Devils as he demanded guaranteed regular playing time.

Timber was one of the first names to be linked with a move to Manchester United right after Erik ten Hag was unveiled as their next manager to take over from Ralf Rangnick.

It was quite obvious that Ten Hag wanted Timber to follow him to Old Trafford, having worked with him at Ajax.

Timber made his first-team breakthrough under the Dutch manager at Ajax and established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Considering how Manchester United performed defensively last season, it is quite natural that Ten Hag is keen on defensive reinforcements.

Skipper Harry Maguire had a season to forget while Raphael Varane also struggled to perform in his debut campaign at the Theater of Dreams.

The likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones are among the other options for Ten Hag at central defence and they have not been good enough over the last few years.

Meanwhile, the right-back position is also a reason for concern for the new manager, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both underperforming last season.

Manchester United will need to find an alternative to Jurrien Timber

With both the centre-back and right-back positions needing reinforcements, Jurrien Timber would have been the perfect signing for the Red Devils.

The manager knew him inside out, which was an added advantage, but Manchester United will now have to look for alternatives.

It will be incredibly difficult for them to find an alternative to such a gifted player who looks natural in both positions.

We will have to wait and see how Erik ten Hag reacts in the market now after an underwhelming start to the transfer window.

