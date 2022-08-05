Erik ten Hag 'unhappy' with Manchester United board over transfers - Reports 

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly 'unhappy' with the club's transfer business and strategy this summer.

The Dutchman was hired after the end of the 2020-21 campaign and given the task of revamping and rebuilding the Red Devils' squad. Hence, he is expected to be backed financially in the transfer market this summer by United's hierarchy.

According to The Express, the former Ajax tactician 'isn't as happy as he could be' due to the 13-time Premier League giants' inability to make more signings this summer.

Manchester United endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign, despite being one of the favorites to win the Premier League title at the start of the season due to the strength, depth and quality they possessed. The club finished sixth in the Premier League table, thereby failing to qualify for this season's Champions League.

Manchester United hired Erik ten Hag, who is well renowned for his attacking style of football, and his ability to develop youngsters during his time with Ajax. The Red Devils also witnessed a mass exodus as Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard left the club after June 30.

Despite their desperate need for reinforcements, United have signed just three players this summer. They have acquired Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, and Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

Erik ten Hag's side are in need of a world-class midfielder to replace Paul Pogba, and potentially a forward as Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club remains uncertain. They have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag is seemingly eager to reunite with the 25-year-old, who evolved into one of the most promising young talents in Europe during their time together at Ajax. As per the Daily Mail, De Jong is reluctant to join the Red Devils from Barcelona as they failed to qualify for this season's Champions League.

As per The Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing RB Salzburg youngster Benjamin Sesko. However, the club are yet to make a move for the 19-year-old despite having just three weeks until the close of the transfer window. Their inability to sign Ten Hag's transfer targets has reportedly left the Dutchman frustrated.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be forced to rely on a number of academy products this season

Liverpool v Manchester United - Preseason Friendly

Manchester United's inability to reinforce their midfield and attack this summer has left them short of options. This could result in Erik ten Hag promoting and integrating a number of youth academy products into the senior squad this season.

Iraqi midfielder Zidane Iqbal has reportedly caught the attention of Ten Hag thanks to his performances in training and the club's pre-season friendlies this summer as per Goal. The youngster made just one appearance for the Red Devils in all competitions last season, but could have a moving prominent role this season.

According to Sportmole, Amad Diallo is keen to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford. The Ivorian winger spent the second half of last season on loan with Rangers, for whom he scored three goals in 10 Scottish Premiership games.

The Red Devils could look to keep hold of him this summer and give him regular playing time next season due to a lack of left-footed attackers in the squad.

